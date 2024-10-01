China’s OnePlus is anticipated to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in its home country in October. Reportedly, OnePlus has begun releasing teasers of the smartphone’s design ahead of the launch. According to a report by GizmoChina, Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, shared the first look of the smartphone on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The image shared by Lee reveals the front of the smartphone, featuring a small punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera and uniform slim bezels all around. Lee’s post reportedly confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will include BOE’s second-generation Oriental screen. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OnePlus has not yet confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 13 in India. However, the company generally launches its flagship series in the region a few weeks after its release in China.

OnePlus 13: What to expect

With BOE’s second-generation Oriental display, the OnePlus 13 will likely sport a quad-curved screen, expected to be a 2K resolution panel with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) for dynamic refresh rate adjustments.

On the performance front, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, launching this month. The Chinese variant of the OnePlus 13 is expected to offer up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM. The smartphone will likely feature a 6000mAh battery based on the company’s Glacier Battery technology unveiled earlier this year.

In terms of imaging, the OnePlus 13 is expected to include a 50MP Sony LYT 808 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation. The main camera is likely to be supported by a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) telephoto lens with 3X zoom.

