Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech wrap Sep 30: Vivo, Android 15, Apple HomePod, Pixel Buds web app, more

Tech wrap Sep 30: Vivo, Android 15, Apple HomePod, Pixel Buds web app, more

Vivo announced Android 15 rollout schedule. Apple may release HomePod with display in 2025. Google introduced the Pixel Buds web app for Windows and Macs

Tech Wrap September 30
Tech Wrap September 30
BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 8:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo, along with its sub-brand iQOO, has revealed the rollout schedule for the Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 user interface. According to the company, the updated operating system will start becoming available from October, beginning with the Vivo X Fold3 Pro and X100 series smartphones. However, some users have reported that the update has already started rolling out for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and iQOO 12 models.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Apple's next major step into the smart home market may begin with the launch of two brand-new devices starting next year. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on a table-top home device featuring a robotic arm and an iPad-like display. Additionally, a lower-end version of the same device is in development. Both devices are expected to run on a newly developed operating system, possibly called homeOS.


Google is strengthening its ecosystem integration by adding noise control options directly into the volume control menu for Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Android 15. According to a report by 9To5Google, users can now choose noise cancellation modes for both Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds Pro 2 through the revamped volume menu on smartphones running Android 15.

More From This Section

Vivo and iQOO release Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 rollout schedule

Meta launches 'most advanced' glasses. Will they replace smartphones?

MacBook Pro 2024: More RAM, USB-C ports expected alongside Apple M4 chip

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets Android 15 ahead of Google, Samsung phones: Report

Spotify temporarily goes down; more than 40,000 people report outages


Apple is preparing to unveil several upgrades with the upcoming MacBook Pro model, which will feature the M4 chip. According to a report by 9To5Mac, images of the packaging for the highly anticipated M4 MacBook Pro have appeared online, revealing important details about the new model. The M4 MacBook Pro is expected to debut next month, along with a redesigned Mac mini, a new iMac, and select iPads.


The Beats Solo Buds, while offering compatibility with both iOS and Android, ultimately reveal their entry-level nature during regular usage. They bring an old-school vibe in their design and control scheme, but this also highlights the limitations in terms of modern features.


Vivo has reportedly become the first smartphone brand to begin rolling out the Android 15 update to select devices. According to a report by Android Authority, the Chinese smartphone maker has released its FunTouchOS 15 user interface, built on the Android 15 operating system, to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone.


Last week, Meta debuted a prototype of the most recent version of their AR glasses – Orion. They look like reading glasses and use holographic projection to allow users to see graphics projected through transparent lenses into their field of view.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google simplifies Pixel Buds Pro 2 management across Android, Windows, Mac

Apple HomePod with iPad-like display, AI features launching in 2025: Report

OpenAI projects its revenue to increase to $11.6 billion next year

Premium

India's needs more supercomputers: For scientific research to industries

Sought and wooed: Technology skills employers want around the world

Topics :TechnologyApple Google AndroidGoogle Pixel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story