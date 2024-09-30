Tech wrap Sep 30: Vivo, Android 15, Apple HomePod, Pixel Buds web app, more

Vivo and iQOO release Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 rollout schedule

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo, along with its sub-brand iQOO, has revealed the rollout schedule for the Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 user interface. According to the company, the updated operating system will start becoming available from October, beginning with the Vivo X Fold3 Pro and X100 series smartphones. However, some users have reported that the update has already started rolling out for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and iQOO 12 models. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple HomePod with iPad-like display, AI features launching in 2025: Report

Apple's next major step into the smart home market may begin with the launch of two brand-new devices starting next year. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on a table-top home device featuring a robotic arm and an iPad-like display. Additionally, a lower-end version of the same device is in development. Both devices are expected to run on a newly developed operating system, possibly called homeOS.

Google is strengthening its ecosystem integration by adding noise control options directly into the volume control menu for Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Android 15. According to a report by 9To5Google, users can now choose noise cancellation modes for both Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds Pro 2 through the revamped volume menu on smartphones running Android 15.

Apple is preparing to unveil several upgrades with the upcoming MacBook Pro model, which will feature the M4 chip. According to a report by 9To5Mac, images of the packaging for the highly anticipated M4 MacBook Pro have appeared online, revealing important details about the new model. The M4 MacBook Pro is expected to debut next month, along with a redesigned Mac mini, a new iMac, and select iPads.

The Beats Solo Buds, while offering compatibility with both iOS and Android, ultimately reveal their entry-level nature during regular usage. They bring an old-school vibe in their design and control scheme, but this also highlights the limitations in terms of modern features.

Vivo has reportedly become the first smartphone brand to begin rolling out the Android 15 update to select devices. According to a report by Android Authority, the Chinese smartphone maker has released its FunTouchOS 15 user interface, built on the Android 15 operating system, to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone.

Last week, Meta debuted a prototype of the most recent version of their AR glasses – Orion. They look like reading glasses and use holographic projection to allow users to see graphics projected through transparent lenses into their field of view.