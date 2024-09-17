OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launches in India with ANC and improved bass: Details

Business Standard
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are priced at Rs 2,299 and will be available from September 20 with a Rs 200 discount on select bank credit cards

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

China’s OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 3 wireless earphones in India. These entry-level wireless earbuds incorporate active noise cancelling (ANC) technology and the company’s BassWave 2.0 technology to enhance bass output.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Price, availability and offers
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are priced at Rs 2,299 and are available in two colours: Harmonic Gray and Melodic White. The wireless earbuds will be available from September 20 at OnePlus online store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. They will also be available offline at select retail stores, such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.
 

As part of an introductory offer, customers can receive a Rs 200 discount when using ICICI Bank and OneCard credit cards. Additionally, OnePlus is offering a Rs 200 discount to students on its website and Store app.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Details

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are powered by 12.4 mm titanized diaphragm-based audio drivers. OnePlus stated that the earbuds have a larger rear cavity and a lighter copper wire coil that enhance bass amplification. The bass output is further improved with OnePlus BassWave 2.0 technology, which offers an adjustable range of up to 10dB. The Nord Buds 3 support 3D audio for an expansive sound output.

The earbuds provide ANC functionality of up to 32 dB to eliminate ambient sound and minimise distractions. Additionally, they utilise a dual mic system to enable the AI Clear Calls feature, which captures the wearer's voice more accurately during phone calls.

OnePlus claims that the Nord Buds 3 offer up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge with active noise cancellation disabled, extending up to 43 hours when paired with the charging case. The earbuds support fast charging, providing up to 11 hours of playback time from a 10-minute charge.
Other notable features include Bluetooth 5.4 support, dual connection capability, and Google Fast Pair for quick connections with Android devices.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

