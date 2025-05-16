Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 13s to come with lifetime warranty on display: What we know so far

OnePlus 13s to come with lifetime warranty on display: What we know so far

Lifetime display warranty on OnePlus 13s will cover free screen replacements for green line issues, but excludes external or user-inflicted damage, confirmed the company

OnePlus 13s teaser video screenshot

OnePlus 13s teaser video screenshot

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that its upcoming OnePlus 13s smartphone will come with a lifetime display warranty. In a teaser video revealing a new green colour variant, the company confirmed that the smartphone will be eligible for free display replacements in case of the green line issue. However, OnePlus clarified that the warranty will not cover “user/external damage.”
This move follows the company’s announcement in December last year, when it extended lifetime display warranty to all existing OnePlus smartphones as part of its “Green Line Worry-Free Solution” initiative. OnePlus attributed the decision to its advancements in display technology, aimed at addressing the growing concern around green line issues. OnePlus also offered lifetime display warranty on its OnePlus 13 and 13R smartphones that launched earlier this year.
 

Also Read

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s teased in new green hue ahead of India launch: Take a look

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s to debut 'Plus Key' similar to iPhone's Action button: Details

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s colour shades previewed in a new video teaser on X: Take a look

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus 13s and Nord 5 to be launched in India soon: What to expect

OnePlus Summer Sale 2025

OnePlus Summer Sale returns: Check offers on smartphones, tablets, more

For the uninitiated, the OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India soon and will feature a 6.32-inch display, making it the most compact model in the OnePlus 13 flagship series. The company has already confirmed several key specifications ahead of launch.

OnePlus 13s: What to expect

 
The OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset—same as the flagship OnePlus 13. It is expected to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The 6.32-inch OLED panel will likely offer FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.
 
OnePlus has also confirmed that the 13s will feature the "Plus Key," replacing the signature Alert Slider. This customisable button can be configured for actions like switching audio profiles, launching the camera, turning on the flashlight, recording audio, and translating text.
 
Regarding optics, the OnePlus 13s is expected to feature a dual 50MP rear camera set-up with two 50MP sensors and a 16MP front-facing camera. It will likely be powered by a 6,260mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

OnePlus 13s: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.32-inch OLED, fullHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPO), 1600 nits HDR  
  • Brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: up to 16GB (LPDDR5x)
  • Storage: up to 1TB (UFS 4.0)
  • Rear camera: 50 MP primary (autofocus and OIS) + 50 MP telephoto (OIS)
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Battery: 6,260 mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: May 16 redeem codes to win skins and in-game rewards

Grand theft Auto six Trailer, GTA 6 Trailer, GTA VI Trailer, GTA 6 launch date, GTA 6 news, GTA 6, GTA VI, Grand Theft Auto Six, Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA 6 announcement, when is GTA 6 coming out, GTA 6 on PS5, GTA 6 on Xbox, GTA 6 on PC, will GTA 6 r

Take-Two sees annual bookings below revised estimates due to GTA VI delay

PremiumTurboML, AI, artificial intelligence

Centre pushes CPSEs towards tech adoption, AI focus to boost efficiency

Tech Wrap May 15

Tech Wrap May 15: BGMI update, Dell Plus laptops, Vivo V50 Elite edition

Microsoft Copilot wake command (Microsoft)

Microsoft tests 'Hey Copilot' voice command to wake AI on Windows 11

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon