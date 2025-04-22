OnePlus 13T to launch with 6260mAh battery, SD 8 Elite chip: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is set to launch its 13T smartphone in China on April 24. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed some key specifications and details of the upcoming smartphone through its website, including the battery capacity and screen size.

While not officially confirmed, the OnePlus 13T is expected to launch in India with a different name. Reports suggest that the smartphone could be rebranded as OnePlus 13s and could launch in the region in the second half of 2025.

OnePlus 13T: What to expect

OnePlus has announced that the upcoming smartphone will have a 6,260 mAh battery, larger than the flagship OnePlus 13 which features a 6,000mAh battery. OnePlus has managed to fit the battery into a smaller chassis, as the OnePlus 13T will only feature a 6.32-inch display. For comparison, the OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch display. The company has also managed to keep the smartphone lightweight, weighing 185g. has announced that the upcoming smartphone will have a 6,260 mAh battery, larger than the flagship OnePlus 13 which features a 6,000mAh battery. OnePlus has managed to fit the battery into a smaller chassis, as the OnePlus 13T will only feature a 6.32-inch display. For comparison, the OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch display. The company has also managed to keep the smartphone lightweight, weighing 185g.

OnePlus has confirmed that the 13T smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to the flagship model.

The 6.3-inch flat-style display is expected to be a 1.5K resolution panel and support LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments up to 120Hz. Regarding the camera system, the smartphone is expected to feature a two-camera setup on the back which may consist of a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

On the software side, OnePlus 13T will boot Android 15-based ColorOS in China. If the smartphone launches in India then it might boot OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus 13T : Expected specifications