Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion game might soon debut, Bethesda confirms arrival

After years of speculation and fan anticipation, Bethesda has officially confirmed that a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is in the works. The announcement came through a cryptic post on social media, featuring a minimalist image with the Roman numeral “IV” — a clear nod to Oblivion, the fourth main entry in the Elder Scrolls series.

Along with the teaser, Bethesda also confirmed a reveal event set for April 22nd at 8 am PT (8:30 pm IST), where more information about the remaster is expected, including possibly a release window. The reveal will be livestreamed on Bethesda's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

This announcement follows months of rumours and leaks that began surfacing in 2023. The first major hint came from documents unearthed during the Federal Trade Commission’s legal proceedings against Microsoft, which mentioned the Oblivion remaster alongside several other unannounced titles.

Just last week, the speculation intensified when screenshots reportedly from the remaster briefly appeared on a developer's website before being swiftly removed — practically confirming the project's existence ahead of schedule, reported The Verge.

For longtime fans, this remaster fills a long-standing gap. While The Elder Scrolls Online continues to receive updates and expansions — its eighth arriving just last year — there hasn't been a new single-player Elder Scrolls game since Skyrim launched in 2011. Although The Elder Scrolls VI was announced back in 2018, Bethesda has remained largely silent on its development. According to a report by The Verge, the upcoming Oblivion remaster is likely to serve as a stopgap for fans eager to return to Tamriel, even if it’s a familiar part of it.