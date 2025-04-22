iQOO Z10x smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

The iQOO Z10x smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Starting at Rs 17,499, the smartphone is available on the company’s website and some e-commerce platforms with introductory offers.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, the iQOO Z10x has a 6.72-inch LCD display of FHD+ resolution. The smartphone also comes with several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered productivity features.

iQOO Z10x : Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 16,499

iQOO Z10x: Availability and offers

The iQOOZ10x smartphone is available on the company's official website and e-commerce platform Amazon. Regarding the introductory offer, customers buying the iQOO Z10x can get a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards.

iQOO Z10x: Details

The iQOO Z10x features a 6.72-inch LCD display of FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device has a 6,500mAh battery and supports 44W wired charging.

For imaging, the smartphone comes with a two-camera setup equipped with a 50MP primary camera sensor which also records 4K videos at 30 fps, along with a 2MP depth camera. At the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies, video calls and more.

On the software side, the iQOOZ10x runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. The company promises two years of Android and three years of security upgrade. The smartphone also comes with several AI-powered features such as AI-Erase, AI photo Enhance, AI Documents, AI translation.

iQOO Z10x is rated IP64 for resistance against dust and water splashes. It has also received military-grade certification for durability.

iQOO Z10x: Specifications