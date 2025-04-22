Google Messages rolls out Sensitive Content Warning to blur explicit images

Google Messages is now reportedly rolling out Sensitive Content Warnings which will blur explicit images on Android. According to a report by 9To5Google, for users under the age of 18, this feature is enabled by default; as for users above the age of 18, this is optional and is disabled by default.

According to 9To5Google, this hasn’t been widely rolled out yet and just appeared on two devices running the latest beta version of Messages.

To curb the exposure of children to explicit content, Google has divided minors into two categories - Supervised users and Unsupervised teens (13-17 years of age). For supervised users, this feature cannot be turned off, but parents will be able to control it through the Family Link app; however, as for unsupervised teens, this feature can be disabled in Google Account settings.

The report explained that this feature works in two ways. First, if an image might contain nudity, it will be automatically blurred. You will get the choice to delete it before opening, along with these options:

Learn why explicit images can be risky.

Block the sender.

Choose to view or not view the image.

If you decide to view it but change your mind, you can blur it again by tapping ‘Remove preview’ in the corner.

The second part of the feature reportedly steps in when you're about to send or forward an image that may contain nudity. It gives you a warning about the risks and asks for confirmation before it lets you send it.

How does the classification work?

This image detection feature—currently limited to photos and not videos—runs entirely on the device itself. It uses Android’s SafetyCore system, which ensures that no personal data or classified images are shared with Google’s servers.

SafetyCore only activates when an app chooses to use it and explicitly asks for content analysis. For instance, images won’t be scanned unless they're being sent via Google Messages with the Sensitive Content Warnings option enabled.