Apple Intelligence with advanced Siri may roll out with iOS 19: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce a significant upgrade to digital assistant Siri with the upcoming iOS 19 update. According to a report by 9to5Mac, advanced Apple Intelligence-powered Siri abilities—originally expected with iOS 18.4—are now likely to arrive with iOS 19. These updates will include personalised responses, on-screen context awareness, and cross-app action taking ability.

The iOS 19 update is anticipated to deliver a major overhaul of the iPhone operating system, not only refining the interface visually but also improving how users navigate and interact with the system. The next-gen OS will also likely bring greater consistency across Apple’s broader ecosystem. Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19 alongside new software updates for iPads, Macs, and other products at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2025 in June.

iOS 19: Advanced Siri features

At WWDC 2024 , Apple had teased several powerful new features for Siri, many of which are now expected to debut with iOS 19:

On-screen awareness: Siri will be able to recognise what’s currently displayed on the screen and tailor its responses accordingly. For instance, if someone sends you a new address through Messages, you can simply ask Siri to "Add this address to their contact," and it will take care of the rest without needing further prompts.

In-app actions: Powered by the App Intents framework, Siri will be able to perform multi-step tasks within both Apple and third-party apps—without opening them. This means you can ask Siri to locate a photo, edit it, and save it directly into a folder in the Files app, all through a single voice command.

Personalisation: Thanks to an on-device semantic index enabled by Apple Intelligence, Siri will gain deeper contextual understanding of user data across apps like Messages, Mail, Calendar, Photos, and Files. For example, Siri could extract and enter your driver’s licence number from a stored photo when filling out a form.

iOS 19: What else

Design:

Menus may gain new depth and shadow effects.

UI elements might feature dynamic, motion-responsive visuals like shimmering.

App icons are expected to appear more rounded and uniform.

In-app search bars may become more “floaty” and accessible.

System Navigation:

Enhanced consistency across iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices.

Simplified gesture-based navigation.

Apple Intelligence:

Also Read

Smarter Siri with broader contextual and task-based understanding.

Potential integration with Google Gemini for more advanced AI abilities.

Health App Enhancements:

AI-based coaching tools for health and wellness.

New food tracking feature to help users meet dietary and nutrition goals.

Other Notable Additions: