OnePlus 15 India launch set for Nov 13: Check confirmed key specifications

The OnePlus 15 is scheduled to make its India debut in less than two days from now, on November 13. In the lead-up to the launch, the company has disclosed several key specifications for the Indian model of its flagship device. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, sport a 1.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and boast a 7,300mAh battery.

The device was first introduced in China last month alongside the OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to launch in India as the OnePlus 15R. However, OnePlus has yet to officially confirm either the rebranding or the timeline for its release.

OnePlus 15 India launch: Details The OnePlus 15 will be officially launched in India on November 13, with sales beginning the same day. Date: November 13

Time: 7 PM IST

OnePlus 15 India launch: Confirmed details The OnePlus 15 will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 165Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, and 1,800 nits peak brightness, dropping to just one nit in dim environments. The display will be flanked by 1.15mm bezels on all four sides. It will be TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certified, offering Eye Comfort Reminder and Eye Comfort Mode for Gaming to reduce eye strain during extended use.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the phone will include a dedicated touch response chip and a standalone Wi-Fi module for smoother performance and stable connectivity. According to OnePlus, this three-chip setup is tuned for OxygenOS 16 (Android 16), enabling 120fps gameplay with zero frame drops and a custom gyroscope for precision control. Heat management will be handled by a vapour chamber cooling system for consistent performance under load. It will also boast Plus Mind to be the consumers’ personal intelligence assistant. The camera setup will include three 50MP sensors—main, ultra-wide, and telephoto—processed using OnePlus’ in-house DetailMax Engine after parting ways with Hasselblad. The device will also be certified IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, ensuring robust protection against dust, water, and high-pressure jets. Additionally, it boasts the industry’s first middle frame with micro arc oxidation, which has been claimed to be 3.4 times tougher than aluminium and 1.3 times stronger than titanium; however, this will only be available on the Sand Storm variant.