Reliance Jio extends 18 months free Gemini AI Pro subscription to all users

Reliance Jio has announced free 18-month access to Google AI Pro for its users, strengthening its ongoing partnership with the US tech giant. The telecom major, which revealed the collaboration last week, will offer customers complimentary access to Gemini’s premium AI tools and features at no additional cost.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., in collaboration with Google LLC, is providing Jio customers with 18 months of complimentary access to Google's premium AI service, Gemini Pro. It is known as "Google AI Pro – Powered by Jio."

Earlier restricted to Jio users of ages between 18 and 25, the offer is now available to the subscribers of all age groups on the MyJio app. Last week, the telecom provider first revealed the partnership, announcing free extended access to Gemini's premium AI features.

How to claim 'Free Google AI Pro subscription'? Customers must have a current Jio SIM card with an unlimited 5G subscription in order to qualify. It is simple to get the free Gemini Pro subscription after fulfilling that requirement. Users can check that their Pro subscription has been successfully enabled by going to the Gemini app after completing these steps. • Open the MyJio app or download it if you do not already have it. • On the home page, find the “Early access” banner at the top. • Enter “Claim now” within the banner. • A new browser window will display, showcasing the details of the offer.

• Scroll down and choose “Agree” to confirm. What’s included in Reliance Jio's free Google AI Pro? The Google AI Pro plan, which is typically priced at ₹1,950 per month, has far more features than the free version. The Gemini 2.5 Pro model, which gives subscribers access to sophisticated tools for coding, image production, and in-depth research, is made available. Veo 3.1 Fast is a notable feature that allows users to create AI-powered videos with sound and chat straight from text prompts. With higher usage limitations, the strategy also improves the Gemini Command Line Interface (CLI) and the Gemini Code Assist IDE extensions.

Beyond these, Google Workspace products like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Drive offer a smooth AI experience to Pro users. In addition to access to Whisk, Flow, and NotebookLM with greater rate limits, the subscription comes with 2TB of cloud storage. Benefits of the free Jio Gemini AI plan Jio first said that the offer would only be accessible to consumers who were between the ages of 18 and 25, with plans to subsequently broaden the free service. In a 'welcome' surprise, though, the business has now made the deal available to users of all ages, enabling people over 25 to sign up for the free subscription.

Reliance Jio's goal to become more than just a telecom provider and a player in the digital ecosystem is acknowledged by this contract, which expands its value-added offerings beyond connection into upscale AI experiences. The relationship expands on Jio's previous collaborations with Google Cloud and reflects its "AI for All" thrust, which combines digital infrastructure with cutting-edge applications. Through an established operator, the partnership gives Google access to India's enormous subscriber base. Google can speed up the adoption of their AI stack, increase user engagement, and possibly turn these people into paid subscribers after the campaign by offering Gemini Pro for free for a predetermined period of time.