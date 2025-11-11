Google's Nano Banana 2 may get 4K output with Gemini 3.0: What to expect

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google is reportedly preparing to roll out the second generation of its image-generation tool, Nano Banana. According to a report by TestingCatalog, the new version — called Nano Banana 2 — briefly appeared as a preview on the Media AI platform, hinting that an update could soon arrive for Gemini users.
Nano Banana is Google’s lightweight image generator that produces photo-realistic images from text or reference photos. The tool is currently powered by the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, but the report suggests that the upcoming version may transition to the Gemini 3.0 Pro Image model once available.
Nano Banana 2: What to expect
According to the report, Nano Banana 2 will use a new multi-step generation process that plans, reviews, and refines outputs before showing the final image. The model will reportedly analyse its own results, identify inconsistencies, and make adjustments automatically — improving accuracy and realism over previous versions.
The update is also said to add support for more aspect ratios (1:1, 2:3, 3:2, 4:3, 16:9, 21:9) and output resolutions, ranging from 1K to 4K.
According to a report by TechRadar, the Gemini 3 Pro Image model powering Nano Banana 2 will bring major improvements in fidelity, especially for fine text and graphic details. This means AI-generated posters and other design visuals may display clean typography and sharper edges.
The model is also expected to support native 2K renders with 4K upscaling, aimed at professional creators who need export-ready outputs.
Better context understanding
Nano Banana 2 is also expected to improve cultural context awareness. Prompts such as “a family picnic in Tokyo springtime” or “streetwear shoot in Berlin winter” will reportedly generate more geographically accurate visuals. The model is reportedly being trained on broader regional datasets to make scenes feel more authentic.
Character consistency and editing tools
Character consistency is already a key highlight of the Nano Banana tool; however, the updated version is said to allow for smoother consistency when generating a series of images featuring the same person or subject.
Additionally, Google is reportedly testing a new “Edit with Gemini” feature, allowing users to modify parts of existing images without starting over — for example, changing outfits, lighting, or backgrounds using a simple highlight-and-edit workflow.
