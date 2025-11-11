Google's Nano Banana 2 may get 4K output with Gemini 3.0: What to expect

Google is reportedly preparing to roll out the second generation of its image-generation tool, Nano Banana . According to a report by TestingCatalog, the new version — called Nano Banana 2 — briefly appeared as a preview on the Media AI platform, hinting that an update could soon arrive for Gemini users.

Nano Banana is Google’s lightweight image generator that produces photo-realistic images from text or reference photos. The tool is currently powered by the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, but the report suggests that the upcoming version may transition to the Gemini 3.0 Pro Image model once available.

Nano Banana 2: What to expect

According to the report, Nano Banana 2 will use a new multi-step generation process that plans, reviews, and refines outputs before showing the final image. The model will reportedly analyse its own results, identify inconsistencies, and make adjustments automatically — improving accuracy and realism over previous versions.

ALSO READ: Soon, Pixel Watch may get Apple Watch-like hypertension alerts: Here's how The update is also said to add support for more aspect ratios (1:1, 2:3, 3:2, 4:3, 16:9, 21:9) and output resolutions, ranging from 1K to 4K. Improved clarity and text rendering According to a report by TechRadar, the Gemini 3 Pro Image model powering Nano Banana 2 will bring major improvements in fidelity, especially for fine text and graphic details. This means AI-generated posters and other design visuals may display clean typography and sharper edges. The model is also expected to support native 2K renders with 4K upscaling, aimed at professional creators who need export-ready outputs.