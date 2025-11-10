Tech Wrap Nov 10: iPhone Satellite features, Perplexity Comet, WhatsApp

Apple is said to be working on expanding its satellite communication capabilities for future iPhones. According to MacRumors, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new features may include satellite-based navigation in Apple Maps, media sharing in Messages, and 5G satellite connectivity support.

Perplexity has begun sending early invites for its AI-powered Comet browser on Android. CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed the rollout, noting that a select group of testers is already gaining access. Interested users can sign up via the Google Play Store or Comet’s official website. Srinivas added that priority access is being given to paying customers and frequent users of Perplexity’s AI search engine.

WhatsApp to soon add strict security mode to protect you from cyber attacks WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new strict security mode designed to safeguard users who suspect they may be at risk of cyber attacks. As per WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.33.10.70 includes references to this feature, which will allow users to enable multiple advanced privacy protections at once. The feature is expected to undergo testing in future iOS beta builds before reaching the broader user base. OnePlus begins OxygenOS 16 rollout in India: Schedule, eligible devices OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 16 stable update to eligible devices in India. Based on Android 16, the update is now available for the OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 3, and OnePlus Pad 2. The upcoming OnePlus 15, launching on November 13, will ship with OxygenOS 16 preinstalled. The company has also published a detailed rollout plan for other eligible models.

BGMI 4.1 update to release soon: Rollout timeline, what to expect, more Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has shared new details about the upcoming 4.1 update. In a recent Instagram post, the company released a preview video showcasing the main highlights of the update, which is expected to roll out in the coming days. The BGMI 4.1 version is said to feature a winter theme with events like Penguin Town and the Snow Festival, among other additions. Oppo Reno 15 series likely to launch in India this December Oppo is reportedly planning to bring the Reno 15 lineup to India soon, following its official debut in China on November 17. As reported by Digit, the series is expected to feature three models — Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a compact edition dubbed Reno 15 Mini. Although Oppo has yet to confirm the India launch, early leaks indicate that the Reno 15 series could make its India debut by December 2025.

Apple may bring OLED touchscreen to MacBook Pro next year Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce OLED panels to its MacBook lineup, starting with MacBook Pro models powered by the M6 series chips. According to 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the OLED MacBook Pro models could arrive by late 2026 or early 2027. WhatsApp on Mac, web to soon get media hub for viewing shared files WhatsApp is said to be testing a new media hub for its Web and Mac apps, designed to simplify how users access their shared files. As noted by WABetaInfo, the feature was first spotted in development in May. It consolidates recent photos, videos, GIFs, documents, and links into one location. Instead of opening multiple chats, users will be able to browse shared files through a dedicated sidebar hub. The feature is available to a limited group of users for now and will roll out more widely over time.

Soon, Pixel Watch may get Apple Watch-like hypertension alerts Fitbit Labs is reportedly testing two experimental features to help detect hypertension and alert Pixel Watch users about unusual health readings. According to 9to5Google, the Fitbit Hypertension Lab aims to “use Pixel Watch data to identify early signs of” high blood pressure. The testing phase currently appears limited to the Pixel Watch 3, with older models excluded for now. Blackmagic Camera app on iOS, Android can now stream to YouTube and Twitch Blackmagic’s mobile camera app has received a major update that adds direct streaming support for YouTube, Twitch, and Vimeo Live. The new version removes the need for third-party encoding tools or extra hardware. It also introduces support for SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol, drive alerts to prevent data loss, and a multi-angle view for remote monitoring.