OnePlus 15: OnePlus 13s-like camera plateau, ceramic coating expected

OnePlus is gearing up to release its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in China by the end of this year. Ahead of the launch, an alleged image of the upcoming smartphone has surfaced on the web. According to a report by 9To5Google, the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone reportedly appeared at an esports event in China, flaunting a major redesign from its predecessors.

The smartphone was not named in the post shared by the Peace Elite League’s (PEL) account on Weibo. However, as per the caption of the post, all 15 PEL champions gathered together to get clicked with a OnePlus phone in the frame. The caption read: “What do you think they were looking at?”

The smartphone shown in the image bears a resemblance to the OnePlus 13s in some ways. The camera module of the device appears to be squarish-rectangle, akin to the OnePlus 13s. However, a third lens has been added in this device, and the LED flash appears to have shifted downwards, making it appear slightly different. The OnePlus branding rests at the exact same middle of the panel spot as it did in the OnePlus 13 and 13s. As per 9To5Google, the OnePlus 15 is expected to use some sort of “ceramic coating” on the frame. The smartphone is likely to sport a matte texture, and the coating might be “four times stronger than titanium.” Additionally, it is expected to be thinner than Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max (8.8mm).

ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26.1 developer beta: What's new and how to update Background For the uninitiated, OnePlus is reportedly skipping the “OnePlus 14” moniker due to superstitions around the number 14 in Mandarin-speaking regions, positioning the OnePlus 15 as the direct successor to the OnePlus 13. OnePlus 13 was built in collaboration with the Swedish company Hasselblad, which was responsible for co-developing and improving OnePlus’ smartphone camera systems. From OnePlus 11 to OnePlus 13, these smartphones have sported a circular camera module with the Hasselblad branding resting on it. Following OnePlus’ announcement of the end of its partnership with Hasselblad, a redesigned camera module was expected, which is suggested in this image posted by PEL.

Notably, the OnePlus 13s was launched earlier this year with a different design from the OnePlus 13. Hence, if the picture in the post is indeed of the OnePlus 15, then it makes sense for the company to continue with the latest design launched in the series. OnePlus 15: What to expect The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and slimmer bezels. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite series processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and internal storage options reaching 1TB.