OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 confirmed: What to expect

OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 confirmed: What to expect

Besides the chip, OPPO has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone series will feature a camera system co-developed with Hasselblad. The devices are set to launch globally soon

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

OPPO has confirmed that its upcoming Find X9 series will launch globally powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor. The lineup, expected to include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, will debut in China on October 16, followed by a wider rollout that could include India. The company has also announced that the new flagship smartphones will feature a camera system co-developed with Hasselblad.

OPPO Find X9 series: What to expect

In its latest blog post, OPPO said the MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 is built on a third-generation All-Big-Core architecture, promising significant gains in both performance and efficiency. The smartphones will also integrate OPPO’s Trinity Engine, designed to deliver “groundbreaking performance and efficiency.”
 
 
Alongside the new hardware, OPPO will unveil ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, at an event in Shenzhen on October 15, according to a report by The Mint. The Find X9 series will be the first to ship with the updated interface out of the box.
 
The company confirmed that the Find X9 will feature a 7,025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro will come with a larger 7,500mAh unit. Both devices will include a customised cooling system to ensure smooth and stable performance. 

Imaging system co-developed with Hasselblad

OPPO’s teaser highlights the continued partnership with Hasselblad, even as OnePlus recently ended its collaboration with the Swedish company. The Find X9 Pro is expected to feature a 200MP primary shooter, along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto camera.
 
The standard Find X9 could sport a triple 50MP rear-camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. 
 

Durability

 
Like their predecessors, both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are tipped to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. This means the devices could withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes.
 

Operating System Tech News Oppo smartphone chinese smartphone industry Oppo India

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

