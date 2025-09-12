Apple iPhone 17 series goes up for pre-order from 5:30 pm: Pricing, offers

Apple’s iPhone 17 series will go up for pre-orders in India starting today, September 12. While the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 – launched alongside the iPhones 17 series – are already available for pre-order through Apple’s website, pre-bookings for the iPhone 17 series will open at 5:30 pm. The pre-order deliveries and general availability of all these devices are scheduled from September 19.
iPhone 17 series: Pre-order details
The entire iPhone 17 lineup, including the new iPhone Air, will be available for pre-order via Apple’s online and offline stores, as well as through select retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. On e-commerce sites, Amazon currently shows “notify me” and Flipkart displays “coming soon” for iPhone 17 searches, indicating that both platforms may soon start taking pre-orders.
- Deliveries: September 19 onwards
- Pre-orders open: 5:30 pm from September 12
- Platforms: Apple Store, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma
iPhone 17 series: Offers
Apple’s online store has listed promotional offers for the iPhone 17 series, which are expected to apply to pre-orders as well.
- Bank offer: Rs 5000 cashback on select cards from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express
- No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months
- Other: Apple Trade In, Three months of Apple Music, Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
iPhone 17 series: Variants and India pricing
iPhone 17
- 256GB: Rs 82,900
- 512GB: Rs 102,900
- Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
iPhone Air
- 256GB: Rs 119,900
- 512GB: Rs 139,900
- 1TB: Rs 159,900
- Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
iPhone 17 Pro
- 256GB: Rs 134,900
- 512GB: Rs 154,900
- 1TB: Rs 174,900
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
iPhone 17 Pro Max
- 256GB: Rs 149,900
- 512GB: Rs 169,900
- 1TB: Rs 189,900
- 2TB: Rs 229,900
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
iPhone 17 series: Specifications
iPhone 17
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 30 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
- Water resistance: IP68
iPhone Air
- Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19 Pro
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
- Water resistance: IP68
- Thickness: 5.64mm
iPhone 17 Pro
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19 Pro
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 30W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
- Water resistance: IP68
iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19 Pro
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 37 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
- Water resistance: IP68