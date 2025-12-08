OnePlus 15R: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 5, 7400 mAh battery, 165Hz display confirmed

OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India on December 17. In a run up to the launch event, the Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed its upcoming smartphone’s processor, display, battery, and charing details. The OnePlus 15R will be powered by a 7,400mAh battery in India, supported by 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. Earlier, the company confirmed that the smartphone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. Here is all you need to know:

OnePlus 15R: What to expect

The OnePlus 15R has been confirmed to sport a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display will offer up to 1800 nits of brightness, which can go down to 2 nits by default and 1 nit with Reduce White Point activated. It will come with TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification. The OnePlus 15R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

OnePlus 15R will be powered by a 7,400mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. OnePlus has claimed that even after four years of usage, the smartphone will run at 80 per cent of its capacity. As per the company, the OnePlus 15R will be able to record 4K resolution videos at 120 frames per second.