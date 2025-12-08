Google Android Show XR Edition on December 8: How to watch, what to expect

Google is hosting ‘The Android Show XR Edition’ tonight, December 8, where the US-based software giant will likely detail its upcoming extended-reality hardware, including XR glasses and a headset. The showcase is expected to outline Google’s progress in extended reality (XR) realm, following earlier previews and the brief demonstration shown during Google I/O in May 2025.

The XR headset is anticipated to feature similarities to Samsung’s Galaxy XR model, which was launched in October, 2025. The prime reason for this is that both devices are built on the Android XR platform, meaning that some functions and system capabilities will overlap across the two ecosystems.

The Android Show XR Edition: How to watch Date: December 8

Time: 11:30 PM IST

The Android Show XR Edition: How to watch Date: December 8

Time: 11:30 PM IST

How to watch: The event will be livestreamed on the Android Developers' YouTube channel Alternatively, readers may also watch the event through the video embedded at the end of this article. The Android Show XR Edition: What to expect Google has shared several details about its upcoming XR glasses, developed in partnership with Magic Leap. The prototype combines Google's Raxium microLED display engine with Magic Leap's waveguides and includes a camera, microphones, onboard speakers, and support for prescription lenses. In a demo at Google I/O 2025, the glasses demonstrated capabilities such as real-time translation, object recognition, messaging, navigation, 3D map overlays, and contextual assistance powered by Gemini, along with memory retention to recall recent observations.

The company has highlighted that the XR glasses are designed to work with a paired phone, giving users access to apps without reaching into their pocket. An optional in-lens display provides information privately, while Gemini integration allows the device to understand context, remember relevant information, and assist users throughout the day. From past demonstrations, it is clear that Gemini will power most of the glasses’ functionality, and the device will run on the Android XR platform. In addition to Magic Leap, Google is collaborating with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker on the XR glasses, which are expected to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. Hardware specifications have not been disclosed yet, but these details are likely to be addressed at The Android Show XR Edition on December 8.

Google XR headset: What to expect Google has not yet revealed its XR headset, and earlier demos focused on showcasing the Android XR platform on Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset. The upcoming Google XR headset will compete with devices such as Apple’s Vision Pro, the Galaxy XR, and Meta Quest 3. The headset is expected to include cameras, speakers, microphones, and other standard XR hardware. Similar to the Galaxy XR, it may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor. For AI, the device will be powered by Gemini and is likely to support natural interaction methods, including hand gestures, eye-tracking, and voice commands.