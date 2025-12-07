Data centres power up to meet AI demand as DCI bandwidth set to surge

- Data centre decision-makers in India and Indonesia expect that more than half of their facilities will be exclusively dedicated to handling AI workloads
- AI workloads expected to place the biggest demand (53%) on DCI infrastructure over the next 2-3 years
- AI workloads will surpass demand made by traditional Cloud computing (51%) and big data analytics (44%)
- DCI bandwidth demand predicted to rise by sixfold over the next five years, driven primarily by AI workloads
- To meet this surge, 87% of respondents believe they will need 800 Gb/s* or higher per wavelength for DCI capacity
