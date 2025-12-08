Krafton returns with fresh set of BGMI redeem codes: How to unlock rewards

After the rollout of the first batch on December 5, Krafton India has released the second batch of redeem codes for BGMI players on December 8. The fresh set features 59 official redeem codes, which will unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game enhancements. As per the pattern, the company is likely to release more batches of redeem codes in the coming days.

Players can redeem these rewards on BGMI’s official redemption portal, with all codes expiring on February 28, 2026. Krafton has warned that codes sourced or activated from unofficial channels will not be accepted.

HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX

HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS88

HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM

HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M

HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D

HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU6

HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ

HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C

HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM7

HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F

HFZMZUU63TJHVM38

HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X

HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J

HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB5

HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE

HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW

HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V

HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J

HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM

HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE

HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN

HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF

HFZBDZN559H88R9P

HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT

HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG

HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF

HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA

HFZBIZGADPEAVRE6

HFZBJZCE95JUU5P3

HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW

HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM

HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB

HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE

HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA

HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP

HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP5

HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX

HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX7

HFZBTZV3JN87XK89

HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R

HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF

HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ

HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV7

HFZCDZDJQ9U4P949

HFZCEZNJF3QHASS5

HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ

HFZCGZRRHXND76M6

HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE

HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M3

HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K

HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX

HFZCLZVD745NR3UN

HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A

HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J

HFZCOZ78REK769TW

HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT

HFZCQZMBST773VJK

HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC

HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR How to redeem BGMI official codes Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.