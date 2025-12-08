Home / Technology / Tech News / Krafton returns with fresh set of BGMI redeem codes: How to unlock rewards

Krafton returns with fresh set of BGMI redeem codes: How to unlock rewards

Krafton India has released a new batch of 59 BGMI redeem codes, valid until February 28, 2026. The redemption of these codes will grant players new skins, weapon enhancements, and more

BGMI
BGMI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
After the rollout of the first batch on December 5, Krafton India has released the second batch of redeem codes for BGMI players on December 8. The fresh set features 59 official redeem codes, which will unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game enhancements. As per the pattern, the company is likely to release more batches of redeem codes in the coming days. 
 
Players can redeem these rewards on BGMI’s official redemption portal, with all codes expiring on February 28, 2026. Krafton has warned that codes sourced or activated from unofficial channels will not be accepted.

BGMI official redeem codes

  • HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX
  • HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS88
  • HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM
  • HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M
  • HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D
  • HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU6
  • HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ
  • HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C
  • HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM7
  • HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F
  • HFZMZUU63TJHVM38
  • HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X
  • HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J
  • HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB5
  • HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE
  • HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW
  • HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V
  • HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J
  • HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM
  • HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE
  • HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN
  • HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF
  • HFZBDZN559H88R9P
  • HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT
  • HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG
  • HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF
  • HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA
  • HFZBIZGADPEAVRE6
  • HFZBJZCE95JUU5P3
  • HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW
  • HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM
  • HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB
  • HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE
  • HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA
  • HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP
  • HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP5
  • HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX
  • HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX7
  • HFZBTZV3JN87XK89
  • HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R
  • HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF
  • HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ
  • HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV7
  • HFZCDZDJQ9U4P949
  • HFZCEZNJF3QHASS5
  • HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ
  • HFZCGZRRHXND76M6
  • HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE
  • HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M3
  • HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K
  • HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX
  • HFZCLZVD745NR3UN
  • HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A
  • HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J
  • HFZCOZ78REK769TW
  • HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT
  • HFZCQZMBST773VJK
  • HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC
  • HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR

How to redeem BGMI official codes

  • Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Android Show XR Edition on December 8: How to watch, what to expect

Google enhances Chrome autofill feature with Wallet support and new design

Premium

Data centres power up to meet AI demand as DCI bandwidth set to surge

Cloudflare goes down again, causing disruptions across major platforms

Tech Wrap Dec 5: Apple App Store Awards, Motorola Edge 70, HMD 100 and 101

Topics :Gamingonline gamesonline gaming

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story