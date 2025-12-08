Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Krafton returns with fresh set of BGMI redeem codes: How to unlock rewards

Krafton returns with fresh set of BGMI redeem codes: How to unlock rewards

Krafton India has released a new batch of 59 BGMI redeem codes, valid until February 28, 2026. The redemption of these codes will grant players new skins, weapon enhancements, and more

BGMI

BGMI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After the rollout of the first batch on December 5, Krafton India has released the second batch of redeem codes for BGMI players on December 8. The fresh set features 59 official redeem codes, which will unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game enhancements. As per the pattern, the company is likely to release more batches of redeem codes in the coming days. 
 
Players can redeem these rewards on BGMI’s official redemption portal, with all codes expiring on February 28, 2026. Krafton has warned that codes sourced or activated from unofficial channels will not be accepted.
 

BGMI official redeem codes

  • HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX
  • HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS88
  • HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM
  • HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M
  • HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D
  • HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU6
  • HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ
  • HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C
  • HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM7
  • HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F
  • HFZMZUU63TJHVM38
  • HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X
  • HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J
  • HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB5
  • HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE
  • HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW
  • HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V
  • HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J
  • HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM
  • HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE
  • HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN
  • HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF
  • HFZBDZN559H88R9P
  • HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT
  • HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG
  • HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF
  • HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA
  • HFZBIZGADPEAVRE6
  • HFZBJZCE95JUU5P3
  • HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW
  • HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM
  • HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB
  • HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE
  • HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA
  • HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP
  • HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP5
  • HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX
  • HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX7
  • HFZBTZV3JN87XK89
  • HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R
  • HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF
  • HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ
  • HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV7
  • HFZCDZDJQ9U4P949
  • HFZCEZNJF3QHASS5
  • HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ
  • HFZCGZRRHXND76M6
  • HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE
  • HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M3
  • HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K
  • HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX
  • HFZCLZVD745NR3UN
  • HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A
  • HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J
  • HFZCOZ78REK769TW
  • HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT
  • HFZCQZMBST773VJK
  • HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC
  • HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR

How to redeem BGMI official codes

  • Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

More From This Section

Google's Android Show XR Edition 2025

Google Android Show XR Edition on December 8: How to watch, what to expect

Google Chrome Autofill update

Google enhances Chrome autofill feature with Wallet support and new design

Data Centre

Data centres power up to meet AI demand as DCI bandwidth set to surgepremium

Servers, internet, cables, data storage

Cloudflare goes down again, causing disruptions across major platforms

Tech Wrap December 5

Tech Wrap Dec 5: Apple App Store Awards, Motorola Edge 70, HMD 100 and 101

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon