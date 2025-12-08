Krafton returns with fresh set of BGMI redeem codes: How to unlock rewards

After the rollout of the first batch on December 5, Krafton India has released the second batch of redeem codes for BGMI players on December 8. The fresh set features 59 official redeem codes, which will unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game enhancements. As per the pattern, the company is likely to release more batches of redeem codes in the coming days.
Players can redeem these rewards on BGMI’s official redemption portal, with all codes expiring on February 28, 2026. Krafton has warned that codes sourced or activated from unofficial channels will not be accepted.
BGMI official redeem codes
- HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX
- HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS88
- HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM
- HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M
- HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D
- HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU6
- HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ
- HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C
- HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM7
- HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F
- HFZMZUU63TJHVM38
- HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X
- HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J
- HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB5
- HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE
- HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW
- HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V
- HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J
- HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM
- HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE
- HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN
- HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF
- HFZBDZN559H88R9P
- HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT
- HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG
- HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF
- HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA
- HFZBIZGADPEAVRE6
- HFZBJZCE95JUU5P3
- HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW
- HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM
- HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB
- HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE
- HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA
- HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP
- HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP5
- HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX
- HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX7
- HFZBTZV3JN87XK89
- HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R
- HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF
- HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ
- HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV7
- HFZCDZDJQ9U4P949
- HFZCEZNJF3QHASS5
- HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ
- HFZCGZRRHXND76M6
- HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE
- HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M3
- HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K
- HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX
- HFZCLZVD745NR3UN
- HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A
- HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J
- HFZCOZ78REK769TW
- HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT
- HFZCQZMBST773VJK
- HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC
- HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.