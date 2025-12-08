Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Photos brings back 'perspective tool' on user demand: What is it

Google Photos brings back 'perspective tool' on user demand: What is it

Google restores the perspective tool and reverts the original crop screen corners in Photos after months of user complaints, bringing back features many relied on for everyday edits

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Google is rolling back two recent changes in the Photos app after months of user complaints. The company confirmed on its support page that it is bringing back the perspective correction tool and restoring the original crop screen corners. The perspective tool, which went missing earlier this year, was one of the most requested features to return, especially for users who often edit documents, artwork or product photos. Google said that the feedback played a key role in bringing the tool back.

In a support page post, Google acknowledged that many users were unhappy with the recent Photos redesign, especially the removal of the perspective tool. The feature sits inside the cropping menu and lets users manually adjust the angle of objects to make them appear straight. As noted by 9to5Google, complaints had been piling up online, with people saying the tool helped them photograph paintings properly, straighten books they planned to sell, and fix the alignment of flat objects. 
 
Google’s support page said these changes are being brought back because of user feedback. The perspective tool has now been reintroduced in the updated editor, giving users the ability to manually correct angles again. Google is also reverting the crop tool’s rounded corners back to the original sharp edges. The rounded corners, which arrived with the redesign, made it harder for some users to clearly see the boundaries of their images.
With the latest update, the perspective tool appears in the cropping menu again. Users can access it by opening the crop controls and tapping the perspective icon in the top-right corner. Both changes are available in Google Photos version 7.55.0.835314738, though availability may vary depending on the server-side rollout. Google said some users may need to wait for the feature to appear on their devices.
 

Topics :Tech NewsGoogle newsGoogle apps

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

