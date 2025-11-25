OnePlus Ace 6T could be the 15R in India: Specifications, colours, and more

OnePlus has unveiled its new Ace 6T smartphone in China, featuring Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. According to a report by GSMArena, the OnePlus Ace 6T also packs an 8,000mAh battery — notably larger than the 7,300mAh unit inside the flagship OnePlus 15. Similar to the OnePlus 15, the Ace 6T also offers a 165Hz OLED display.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 set to launch in India on December 17: What to expect The OnePlus Ace 6T is expected to launch in India as the OnePlus 15R on December 17, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The 15R is likely to retain most hardware from the Ace 6T, including a dual rear camera setup and a flat metal frame design.

OnePlus Ace 6T: Details As per the report, the OnePlus Ace 6T is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. While Qualcomm has yet to detail this chip officially, it is expected to sit just below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that drives the OnePlus 15. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It also includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for faster authentication. For cameras, the Ace 6T reportedly features a dual setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.