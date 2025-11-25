Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Ace 6T could be the 15R in India: Specifications, colours, and more

OnePlus Ace 6T could be the 15R in India: Specifications, colours, and more

OnePlus Ace 6T goes official with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 165Hz OLED display and 8,000mAh battery, ahead of its expected rebrand as the OnePlus 15R in India

OnePlus Ace 6T unveiled in China
OnePlus Ace 6T unveiled in China (Image: OnePlus China)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OnePlus has unveiled its new Ace 6T smartphone in China, featuring Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. According to a report by GSMArena, the OnePlus Ace 6T also packs an 8,000mAh battery — notably larger than the 7,300mAh unit inside the flagship OnePlus 15. Similar to the OnePlus 15, the Ace 6T also offers a 165Hz OLED display.
 
The OnePlus Ace 6T is expected to launch in India as the OnePlus 15R on December 17, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The 15R is likely to retain most hardware from the Ace 6T, including a dual rear camera setup and a flat metal frame design. 

OnePlus Ace 6T: Details

As per the report, the OnePlus Ace 6T is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. While Qualcomm has yet to detail this chip officially, it is expected to sit just below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that drives the OnePlus 15.
 
The smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It also includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for faster authentication. For cameras, the Ace 6T reportedly features a dual setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
  The report adds that the Ace 6T carries an 8,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging. It is also said to include multiple durability ratings — IP68, IP69, and IP69K — for enhanced resistance to dust and water.
 
Offered in black, green, and purple colours, the OnePlus Ace 6T reportedly uses a micro-arc oxidation finish on the metal frame, similar to the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus Ace 6T: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 8000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired charging
  • Durability: IP68, IP69, IP69K
  • Colours: Black, Green and Purple

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI's ChatGPT now offers Shopping Research: Here is how it works

Anthropic rolls out Claude Opus 4.5 and new Claude Code desktop app

Soon, Gmail may let you preview photos, attachments from notifications

Google denies claims of Gmail data being used to train Gemini AI: Details

Microsoft adds on-device AI to Windows 11's Advanced Paste: What's new

Topics :OnePlusChinese smartphonesFlagship smartphones

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story