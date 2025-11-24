Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Gmail may let you preview photos, attachments from notifications

Soon, Gmail may let you preview photos, attachments from notifications

Gmail for Android may soon offer notification previews of photos by showing thumbnails directly in the notification shade

Gmail
Gmail
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google is reportedly rolling out a change to Gmail for Android, updating how email notifications look when an attachment is included. Until now, Gmail alerts on Android only displayed the sender’s name, the subject and a short preview of the message. According to a report by 9to5Google, with the latest update, Google is adding visual cues that make attached files — especially photos — much easier to spot from the notification shade.
 
According to the report, in the new notification layout, Gmail shows a paperclip symbol at the beginning of the subject line to indicate that the email contains an attachment. The profile image that previously appeared on the right side has been replaced with a small thumbnail preview when the attachment is a photo. This allows users to recognise images at a glance without opening the app.
Expanding the notification reveals a larger, rectangular preview similar to what many messaging apps already offer. However, this expanded view now prioritises the attachment preview over the body text of the email.
 
If an email contains several images, Gmail shows this by displaying additional thumbnails in a row beneath the main preview. For non-image attachments, such as PDFs or documents, Gmail highlights them with a labelled pill that includes part of the file name. The standard paperclip indicator also appears in the collapsed version of the notification.

Google rolls out Gemini 3-powered 'Nano Banana Pro'

In related news, Google has upgraded its Nano Banana image generator to “Nano Banana Pro”, now powered by the Gemini 3 Pro Image model. The new version delivers clearer visuals, sharper multilingual text and richer graphics, including diagrams and infographics. It also improves consistency across images, allowing up to 14 blended inputs while preserving multiple subject identities. New creative controls include precise region edits, advanced lighting options and high-resolution output.
 
Nano Banana Pro is rolling out globally across Google AI, with limited access for free users and higher generation limits for Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers. It will also appear in Workspace apps, Search’s AI Mode (US) and NotebookLM.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microsoft adds on-device AI to Windows 11's Advanced Paste: What's new

After ROG debut, Microsoft expands revamped Xbox experience to PCs, tablets

Malaysia joins list of countries to limit teen social media use: Details

Qualcomm says Snapdragon phones to get AirDrop support via Quick Share soon

Nvidia pushes GeForce NOW cloud gaming's India launch to Q1, 2026: Details

Topics :Technology NewsGmailGoogle gmail

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story