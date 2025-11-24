Microsoft adds on-device AI to Windows 11's Advanced Paste: What's new

Microsoft has rolled out an update to its PowerToys suite for Windows 11, adding on-device AI support to the Advanced Paste tool. With the new PowerToys 0.96 update, users can now translate, summarise or reformat copied text using AI models that run directly on their PC’s NPU instead of the cloud. This means faster performance, no internet requirement, improved privacy and no need to purchase API credits for basic AI actions. The update also introduces support for more cloud-based models and a refreshed interface.

Microsoft says Advanced Paste can now route tasks through Microsoft’s Foundry Local tool or the open-source Ollama, both of which process AI requests entirely on the device. For users who still prefer online options, the tool now works with Azure OpenAI, Google Gemini and Mistral, expanding beyond its earlier OpenAI-only support.