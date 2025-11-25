OpenAI's ChatGPT now offers Shopping Research: Here is how it works

OpenAI has introduced a Shopping Research option in ChatGPT to assist users with more complex buying decisions. The tool is meant for situations that need deeper comparisons, more context and clearer trade-offs. It gathers up-to-date information from sources and helps users compare options, understand pros and cons and weigh different factors. In contrast, regular ChatGPT remains better suited for quick questions such as checking a price or confirming a specific feature.

How does ChatGPT’s Shopping Research work

According to OpenAI, the Shopping Research turns product discovery into a conversational process. Instead of giving a list of suggestions, the tool starts by asking follow-up questions. These questions help identify what the user values, whether it is budget, performance, size, durability or any other specific requirement.

ALSO READ: Soon, Gmail may let you preview photos, attachments from notifications The company said that the aim is to narrow down choices in a way that reflects the user’s actual needs rather than offering a generic recommendation. It gives users a personalised buyer’s guide that highlights top products, key differences, trade-offs and updated details from reliable retailers. Users can ask any shopping-related question and ChatGPT will automatically suggest the Shopping Research option. Additionally, users can select “shopping research” from the (+) menu. What model powers the Shopping Research feature? The company mentioned in its blog that the Shopping Research uses a version of GPT-5 mini that has been trained to handle shopping-related tasks. It pulls information from trusted sources, cites them and combines details from multiple places to create a clear summary. The tool is designed to work interactively, updating its results in real time based on new preferences or constraints the user shares.

Why do Shopping Research responses take longer? OpenAI said that the Shopping Research responses can take a few minutes because the tool gathers and reviews more detailed information before generating an answer. However, this also allows it to offer more explanations, which are said to be helpful when users are weighing long-term use, technical specifications or multiple trade-offs. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 set to launch in India on December 17: What to expect OpenAI noted that the standard ChatGPT response continues to be more suitable for simple queries. If someone only needs to confirm a feature or check a price, the usual quick response is enough.