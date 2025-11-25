Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 set to launch in India on December 17: What to expect

OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 set to launch in India on December 17: What to expect

OnePlus is set to launch the 15R and Pad Go 2 in India on December 17, confirming new colours, a refreshed design, IP69K durability and several hardware details ahead of the official debut

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

China’s OnePlus has announced that it will launch the OnePlus 15R smartphone in India, alongside the second-generation OnePlus Pad Go 2, on December 17. Much like the recent OnePlus 15 line-up, both devices will go on sale immediately after the launch. OnePlus has already shared several details about the OnePlus 15R, including design elements and durability features.

OnePlus 15R: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will debut in two colour options — Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. The device features a flat metal mid-frame and adopts the refreshed camera module design used on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s. Preview images also indicate that the 15R will carry a dual-camera setup on the rear, suggesting that the telephoto lens introduced on the previous generation has been removed.
 
  The company has also revealed that the OnePlus 15R will feature an extensive list of durability certifications, including IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection against dust and water.

OnePlus’ R-series phones have generally been rebranded versions of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace line-up. However, that may change this year, with multiple reports indicating that the OnePlus 15R could be based on the OnePlus Ace 6T, which debuted in China recently with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. This suggests that the OnePlus 15R could also skip the last-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and instead ship with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED display, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra 
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 8000mAh or above
  • Charging: 100W wired charging
OnePlus Pad Go 2: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that the Pad Go 2 will be available in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colours. Notably, the Shadow Black model will be the first OnePlus tablet to support 5G connectivity. The tablet will also introduce the new OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, marking the debut of an integrated stylus for the Pad Go series.
 
According to details reported by FoneArena, the Pad Go 2 will be offered with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The tablet is also expected to feature a single rear camera without a flash.
 

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

