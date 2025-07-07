Xiaomi affirms ongoing collaboration with Leica amidst rumours: Know more

In a statement to Business Standard, Xiaomi spokesperson said: “Together, Xiaomi and Leica have collaborated closely to integrate advanced optics and imaging technologies into Xiaomi devices, delivering industry-leading mobile photography experiences to users around the world. This partnership continues to thrive, grounded in a shared vision of pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging. Recent rumours suggesting the end of our collaboration are entirely unfounded. Both companies remain committed to deepening this strategic partnership and bringing even more innovative imaging solutions to Xiaomi smartphones."

This is in response to the reports claiming that Xiaomi’s upcoming flagships, including the Xiaomi 16 series, as well as high-end Redmi and POCO devices, would not feature co-engineered camera systems from partners like Leica. These reports suggested that Xiaomi was planning to reallocate licensing fees toward hardware upgrades, including better camera sensors and improvements in computational photography.

It was also speculated that Xiaomi and its sub-brands would shift to using proprietary imaging technologies or adopt in-house colour tuning similar to Huawei, which ended its collaboration with Leica in 2022 to develop its own “XMAGE” camera system.