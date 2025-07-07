Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi affirms ongoing collaboration with Leica amidst rumours: Know more

Xiaomi affirms ongoing collaboration with Leica amidst rumours: Know more

Xiaomi's spokesperson said that its partnership with Leica "continues to thrive, grounded in a shared vision of pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging"

Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Leica cameras
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has clarified that it has no plans to end its long-standing partnership with German optics company Leica. The announcement follows multiple reports suggesting that Xiaomi would remove Leica branding from its upcoming flagship smartphones, including the anticipated Xiaomi 16 series. In response, a Xiaomi spokesperson called the claims “entirely unfounded.”
In a statement to Business Standard, Xiaomi spokesperson said: “Together, Xiaomi and Leica have collaborated closely to integrate advanced optics and imaging technologies into Xiaomi devices, delivering industry-leading mobile photography experiences to users around the world. This partnership continues to thrive, grounded in a shared vision of pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging. Recent rumours suggesting the end of our collaboration are entirely unfounded. Both companies remain committed to deepening this strategic partnership and bringing even more innovative imaging solutions to Xiaomi smartphones."
 
This is in response to the reports claiming that Xiaomi’s upcoming flagships, including the Xiaomi 16 series, as well as high-end Redmi and POCO devices, would not feature co-engineered camera systems from partners like Leica. These reports suggested that Xiaomi was planning to reallocate licensing fees toward hardware upgrades, including better camera sensors and improvements in computational photography.
It was also speculated that Xiaomi and its sub-brands would shift to using proprietary imaging technologies or adopt in-house colour tuning similar to Huawei, which ended its collaboration with Leica in 2022 to develop its own “XMAGE” camera system.
 
While Xiaomi has firmly denied these rumours, other smartphone brands appear to be reevaluating their camera collaborations. Last month, 9To5Google reported that OnePlus may be ending its partnership with Swedish camera brand Hasselblad, with its upcoming flagship expected to drop the Hasselblad branding altogether.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Xiaomi 16 series may skip Leica cameras for in-house imaging tech: Report

iPhone 17 Pro series may get redesigned camera bar, repositioned Apple logo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series to debut alongside Z series folds on July 9

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get bigger cover screen, slim design: Report

Mosquito menace: Andhra fields AI, drones, and sensors to bite back

Topics :XiaomiLeicaFlagship smartphones

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story