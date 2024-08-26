Tech wrap Aug 26: iPhone 16 launch, WhatsApp AR features, Meta Quest, more

Apple could launch iPhone 16 series, Watch 10, AirPods on Sep 10: Report

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple will host its iPhone 16 series launch event on September 10. The iPhone 16 series is expected to be the main attraction, with notable advancements in artificial intelligence. However, Apple might also announce additional ecosystem products, including the Apple Watch Series 10 and the new third-generation AirPods. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meta focuses on cheaper Quest models, halts work on Apple Vision Pro rival

Meta is reportedly preparing to introduce a more budget-friendly version of its mixed reality headset, the Quest 3. This new model, likely to be called the Quest 3S, may be announced during the Meta Connect event set for September 25-26. The Quest 3S is expected to include controllers, which might be different from those provided with the Quest 3.

After debuting on Android, WhatsApp might soon add augmented reality effects and filters for video calls to its iPhone app. These features have been observed in the iOS 24.17.10.74 update, which is currently available on TestFlight, according to the WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo.

More From This Section

Apple is reportedly emphasising on Apple Intelligence, its suite of artificial intelligence features, as a major selling point for the iPhone 16 series. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that Apple has already started training its retail staff on these new features.

Apple is reportedly set to boost its next-generation Mac models with substantial performance upgrades, including M4 chips and expanded memory. A Bloomberg report suggests that Macs equipped with the M4 chip will feature at least 16GB of RAM, a significant increase from the 8GB base RAM found in current M3 models.

Google has introduced a new AI-powered chat assistant for YouTube creators aimed at helping with the recovery of hacked YouTube channels. As outlined in a blog post about the new tool, Google explained that the assistant will walk affected users through the steps to secure their login information and recover their accounts.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are the third-generation premium wireless earbuds from OnePlus, priced at Rs 11,999. These earbuds feature adaptive active noise cancellation, the LHDC codec for high-resolution wireless audio, spatial audio, multipoint connectivity for simultaneous connections with two devices, and support for both wireless and wired charging.

Earlier this month, leaders from Google DeepMind, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, along with tech founders, gathered in Bangalore to see a major AI startup from India introduce a new product that could transform the way the most populous country in the world utilizes technology.