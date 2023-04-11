OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999. Both the variants are available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Amazon India, OnePlus online portal, OnePlus stores, and select retail stores.

As for the introductory offers, OnePlus is bundling its Nord Buds CE worth Rs 2,299 for free (in limited quantity) with the smartphone on purchases made on OnePlus online, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets. Besides, the company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus Nord Watch – valid on purchases made between April 12 to April 15 – and Rs 500 – valid on purchases made from April 16 to April 30.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite sports a 6.72-inch fullHD+ LCD screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with Aderno 619 GPU.

The smartphone has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. Camera features include AI scene enhancement, slow motion video, dual video mode, HDR, portrait mode, timelapse and LED flash. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by a 67W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging.

Other features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, noise cancellation, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, face unlock and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system-based OxygenOS 13.1. It comes in pastel lime and chromatic gray colour options.

Alongside the smartphone, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are also available for purchase at Rs 2,999. The earbuds boast a 12.4mm audio driver, active noise cancellation, and fast wired charging.