OnePlus Open receives Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 in India: What's new

OnePlus has begun rolling out its Android 15-powered OxygenOS 15 update to the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone. Already available on OnePlus 12 series smartphones, the system update introduces Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature on select devices, along with several artificial intelligence (AI) tools powered by Google Gemini. There are also interface tweaks across the system with smoother animations, new app icons and new options for split-screen set up.

The Chinese smartphone brand announced in a Community blog update that the OxygenOS 15 update is now rolling-out to the OnePlus Open in India, gradually and in batches. OnePlus also has plans to roll-out the update to North American, European, and Global models later this week.

OxygenOS 15: Rollout timeline

The new Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 user interface is already available on both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12r smartphones. Apart from OnePlus Open, the company has plans to release the update for the OnePlus Pad 2 this month. Here is a complete schedule for OxygenOS 15 roll-out:

November: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 2

December: OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Pad

January: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus Nord 3

February: OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 3

OxygenOS 15: What is new

OxygenOS 15 integrates Google’s Gemini AI model, introducing a range of advanced features. These include Intelligent Search for streamlined file and note searches, AI Notes for writing assistance, and AI Reply for crafting quick responses in messaging apps. The update also adds new photography tools, such as AI Detail Boost for upscaling images, AI Unblur for fixing blurry photos, and AI Reflection Eraser to enhance photo quality. Additionally, a new Share with iPhone feature simplifies file sharing between OnePlus devices and iPhones.

To improve multitasking, OxygenOS 15 introduces advanced controls for floating windows and split-screen setups. Pulling down a notification banner now opens a floating window, while pulling down a floating window expands it to full screen. Resizable split-view windows allow users to adjust app window sizes by dragging the divider, providing greater flexibility for multitasking.

The design and animation updates bring smoother app transitions through parallel processing. Redesigned icons and user interface improvements enhance the quick settings menu and notification bar.

Built on Android 15, OxygenOS 15 also introduces advanced security features such as Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock to strengthen device protection.