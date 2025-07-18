Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Pad 3 goes on sale in India from September: Unboxing, specs, more

OnePlus Pad 3 will be available in India from September with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 3.4K display, AI tools, and up to 16GB RAM

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image: OnePlus)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 3, unveiled globally on June 5, will go on sale in India from September. Initially expected to arrive sooner, the tablet's release has delayed by months now. Launched alongside the OnePlus 13s smartphone, the Pad 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and features a large 13.2-inch 3.4K display. It also integrates OnePlus’s proprietary AI tools such as Translate and AI Writer, alongside multitasking software like Open Canvas for enhanced productivity.

OnePlus Pad 3: Availability

The tablet will be available in two colour options: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver. It will be offered in two storage variants:
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage
Sales in India will begin in September. OnePlus has confirmed that the pricing will be announced in coming weeks.

OnePlus Pad 3: Features

The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It features a metal unibody design with a thickness of less than 6mm.
 
It sports a 13.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 3392 x 2400 (3.4K), 900 nits peak brightness (HBM), and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for compatible content.
 
Complementing the display is an eight-speaker system comprising four woofers and four tweeters for a more immersive media experience.
 
The tablet is backed by a 12,140mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging. It runs OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, and features AI-driven tools like AI Writer and AI Summarize. It also supports Google's Gemini AI and gesture-based Circle to Search.
 
Multitasking is supported by Open Canvas, which has been upgraded with drag-and-drop functionality and improved split-screen mode that accommodates up to three apps simultaneously.
OnePlus Pad 3: Specifications
  • Display: 13.2-inch LCD, 3392x2400 resolution, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 900 nits HBM
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB and 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 13MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Speakers: 8 (4 woofers + 4 tweeters)
  • Battery: 12,140mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired
  • OS: OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

