iOS 26: Apple to curb spam calls and messages on iPhones with these tools

Apple to roll out iOS 26 with call screening, hold assist, and smarter SMS filters to reduce spam and improve phone and messaging experiences on iPhones by year-end

iOS 26's call screening feature (Image: Apple)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Apple is gearing up to release the stable version of iOS 26 by the end of this year, following its unveiling at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9. The update brings several new features aimed at reducing spam calls and messages, while also enhancing the user experience through interface upgrades and smarter app features. Here is what to expect:

Call screening and Hold Assist

Among the key features in iOS 26 are two new tools designed to make handling phone calls more efficient and less intrusive.
 
Call Screening will prevent unidentified numbers from ringing the iPhone directly. Instead, the device will automatically answer the call, ask the caller to state their name and purpose, and relay that information to the user. This aims to curb the growing issue of scam and spam calls.
 
Hold Assist, the second feature, is designed to handle calls when users are placed on hold during customer service interactions. It monitors the call and notifies the user when a human operator returns, eliminating the need to wait through hold music or silence.

Smarter SMS filtering

In addition to call enhancements, iOS 26 will offer improved spam detection for messages. Suspected junk texts will be automatically filtered into a separate folder, helping users keep their main inbox free of clutter.

Visual and UI upgrades

iOS 26 introduces a new Liquid Glass theme that adds semi-transparency and reflective animations to menus, widgets, and panels. The Home and Lock Screens now offer more personalisation, including a “clear look” setting for widgets and dynamic repositioning of the clock based on wallpaper.

App-specific improvements

  • Messages now includes AI-based real-time translation, tools to filter messages from unknown numbers, the ability to set custom chat backgrounds, and in-chat polling for group chats.
  • Apple Music adds animated lock screen visuals and supports live lyric translation.
  • Phone and Camera apps have been redesigned with cleaner interfaces and integrated features like Call Screening and Hold Assist.
  • Safari adopts a translucent interface, while Apple Maps introduces a new “Visited Places” tab and smarter route planning.
With these updates, Apple is aiming to streamline communication, reduce disruptions, and enhance productivity for iPhone users. The features are currently available in beta and will roll out widely with the stable build of iOS 26 later this year.

Topics :Apple new iOS updateApple iOSspams

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

