Apple is gearing up to release the stable version of iOS 26 by the end of this year, following its unveiling at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9. The update brings several new features aimed at reducing spam calls and messages, while also enhancing the user experience through interface upgrades and smarter app features. Here is what to expect:

Call screening and Hold Assist

Among the key features in iOS 26 are two new tools designed to make handling phone calls more efficient and less intrusive.

Call Screening will prevent unidentified numbers from ringing the iPhone directly. Instead, the device will automatically answer the call, ask the caller to state their name and purpose, and relay that information to the user. This aims to curb the growing issue of scam and spam calls.

Hold Assist, the second feature, is designed to handle calls when users are placed on hold during customer service interactions. It monitors the call and notifies the user when a human operator returns, eliminating the need to wait through hold music or silence. ALSO READ: Google releases Android 16 QPR1 beta3 for Pixels: New features, eligibility Smarter SMS filtering In addition to call enhancements, iOS 26 will offer improved spam detection for messages. Suspected junk texts will be automatically filtered into a separate folder, helping users keep their main inbox free of clutter. Visual and UI upgrades iOS 26 introduces a new Liquid Glass theme that adds semi-transparency and reflective animations to menus, widgets, and panels. The Home and Lock Screens now offer more personalisation, including a “clear look” setting for widgets and dynamic repositioning of the clock based on wallpaper.