Nothing rolls out 'Essential Space' update for Phone 3: Check new features

Nothing has rolled out a new update to Essential Space, its AI-powered productivity hub, for the Phone 3. The latest version brings three new features: Google Calendar integration, manual editing for AI-generated content, and an enhanced Essential Recorder with Flip-to-Record functionality. Announced via the Essential account on X (formerly Twitter) and detailed on the company’s community forum, the update aims to make Essential Space a more responsive and intelligent tool for managing everyday tasks.

Google Calendar integration

The standout feature in this update is the ability to sync Essential Space with Google Calendar. The integration allows AI-generated tasks and events to appear automatically in selected Google accounts. This brings tighter personalisation and streamlines scheduling, giving users greater control over their calendars directly from Essential Space.

Editable AI summaries and events Essential Space now allows users to manually edit content generated by the AI. If the AI creates a task or schedules an event incorrectly, users can revise the details directly. Whether it's adjusting a meeting time or refining a task description, this new control adds much-needed reliability and flexibility to the AI assistant. ALSO READ: Nintendo releases Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 2: What's the game about Enhanced Essential Recorder with Flip-to-Record The Essential Recorder feature has also been upgraded. Users can now record conversations or meetings, with the AI generating a summary and transcript that can be edited and exported in formats such as image, PDF, or Markdown.