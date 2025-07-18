Nothing rolls out 'Essential Space' update for Phone 3: Check new features

Nothing has rolled out a new update to Essential Space, its AI-powered productivity hub, for the Phone 3. The latest version brings three new features: Google Calendar integration, manual editing for AI-generated content, and an enhanced Essential Recorder with Flip-to-Record functionality. Announced via the Essential account on X (formerly Twitter) and detailed on the company’s community forum, the update aims to make Essential Space a more responsive and intelligent tool for managing everyday tasks.
Google Calendar integration
The standout feature in this update is the ability to sync Essential Space with Google Calendar. The integration allows AI-generated tasks and events to appear automatically in selected Google accounts. This brings tighter personalisation and streamlines scheduling, giving users greater control over their calendars directly from Essential Space.
Editable AI summaries and events
Essential Space now allows users to manually edit content generated by the AI. If the AI creates a task or schedules an event incorrectly, users can revise the details directly. Whether it's adjusting a meeting time or refining a task description, this new control adds much-needed reliability and flexibility to the AI assistant.
The Essential Recorder feature has also been upgraded. Users can now record conversations or meetings, with the AI generating a summary and transcript that can be edited and exported in formats such as image, PDF, or Markdown.
A new “Flip-to-Record” function has been introduced as well. When the device is placed face down on a surface, it automatically begins recording, providing a discreet and intuitive way to capture audio.
These features are currently available on the Nothing Phone 3, with support for the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro expected to follow soon.
What is Essential Space
Essential Space is Nothing’s on-device AI assistant built into Nothing OS. Accessed via a dedicated Essential Key, it acts as a second memory for users to capture voice notes, screenshots, and other content from across the device. The AI processes this input to create summaries, schedule tasks, and suggest actions, making it a central hub for daily productivity. First launched with the Phone 3a series, Essential Space continues to evolve with updates.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.