EA Sports FC 26 gameplay revealed, pre-orders live: Price, enhancements

EA Sports FC 26 is scheduled for release in September, and ahead of the launch, American video game company Electronic Arts has shared a gameplay reveal trailer. Players who played EA Sports FC 25 had a few complaints about the gameplay, and EA Sports showed in the gameplay trailer how they have addressed it to enhance the overall gaming experience. Additionally, the publisher has made pre-orders live for the game.

EA Sports FC 26: Release date and pre-order benefits

EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate edition release: September 19

EA Play Pro Ultimate edition access (PC): September 19

EA Play early access 10-hour trial: September 19

EA SPORTS FC 26 Standard edition: September 26

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

EA Sports FC 26: Price Standard edition (for PlayStation): Rs 4,999

Standard edition (for PC): Rs 3,999

Standard edition (for Xbox): Rs 4,999

Standard edition (for Nintendo): $59.99 (Approx Rs 5,200)

Ultimate edition (for PlayStation): Rs 7,499

Ultimate edition (for PC): Rs 5,999

Ultimate edition (for Xbox): Rs 7,499

Ultimate edition (for Nintendo): $79.99 (Approx Rs 6,900) EA Sports FC 26: Pre-order benefits Pre-orders for the EA Sports FC 26 are live now. Here are the benefits that consumers who pre-order the Ultimate edition by August 26 will get: Up to seven days of early access

Season 1 of the Premium pass

1 of 5 Player Pick 93+ OVR ICON (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately) - (excludes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)

99 Shooting Player Evolution for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately) - (excludes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)

Football Ultimate Team ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 26

Up to 6000 FC points over two months (up to 4500 over 2 months for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)

Additional player evolution slot in Football Ultimate team

1 Archetype unlock consumable

2 double Archetypes XP consumables for 10 matches

3 ICON career players

5-star coach in the Manager career

5-star youth scout in the Manager career

Manager live challenge content Consumers who pre-order the Standard edition before August 26 will receive:

Football Ultimate team 92+ OVR ICON (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately) - (excludes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)

1 Archetype unlock consumable

2 double Archetypes XP consumables for 10 matches

3 ICON career players

5-star coach in the Manager career

5-star youth scout in the Manager career

Manager live challenge content ALSO READ: Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate now available on Apple Macs: File size, price, more EA Sports FC 26: What has been improved? Key improvements that EA Sports has made in FC 26 as compared to FC 25 are these: Fewer bounce backs while tackling

Faster and more realistic gameplay

Fluid and dynamic dribbling

Controlled deflections while scoring a goal

Improved passing

Off-ball shielding

Smarter goalkeeper movement

Low-driven power shot Many more such improvements have been made which the publisher showcased in the gameplay reveal trailer that can be watched below.