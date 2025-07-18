Home / Technology / Tech News / EA Sports FC 26 gameplay revealed, pre-orders live: Price, enhancements

EA Sports FC 26 gameplay revealed, pre-orders live: Price, enhancements

EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition is set to release on September 26 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC

EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports FC 26
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
EA Sports FC 26 is scheduled for release in September, and ahead of the launch, American video game company Electronic Arts has shared a gameplay reveal trailer. Players who played EA Sports FC 25 had a few complaints about the gameplay, and EA Sports showed in the gameplay trailer how they have addressed it to enhance the overall gaming experience. Additionally, the publisher has made pre-orders live for the game. 

EA Sports FC 26: Release date and pre-order benefits

  • EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate edition release: September 19
  • EA Play Pro Ultimate edition access (PC): September 19
  • EA Play early access 10-hour trial: September 19
  • EA SPORTS FC 26 Standard edition: September 26
  • Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

EA Sports FC 26: Price

  • Standard edition (for PlayStation): Rs 4,999
  • Standard edition (for PC): Rs 3,999
  • Standard edition (for Xbox): Rs 4,999
  • Standard edition (for Nintendo): $59.99 (Approx Rs 5,200)
  • Ultimate edition (for PlayStation): Rs 7,499
  • Ultimate edition (for PC): Rs 5,999
  • Ultimate edition (for Xbox): Rs 7,499
  • Ultimate edition (for Nintendo): $79.99 (Approx Rs 6,900)

EA Sports FC 26: Pre-order benefits

Pre-orders for the EA Sports FC 26 are live now. Here are the benefits that consumers who pre-order the Ultimate edition by August 26 will get: 
  • Up to seven days of early access
  • Season 1 of the Premium pass
  • 1 of 5 Player Pick 93+ OVR ICON (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately) - (excludes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)
  • 99 Shooting Player Evolution for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately) - (excludes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)
  • Football Ultimate Team ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 26
  • Up to 6000 FC points over two months (up to 4500 over 2 months for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)
  • Additional player evolution slot in Football Ultimate team
  • 1 Archetype unlock consumable
  • 2 double Archetypes XP consumables for 10 matches
  • 3 ICON career players
  • 5-star coach in the Manager career
  • 5-star youth scout in the Manager career
  • Manager live challenge content
Consumers who pre-order the Standard edition before August 26 will receive:
  • Football Ultimate team 92+ OVR ICON (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately) - (excludes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)
  • 1 Archetype unlock consumable
  • 2 double Archetypes XP consumables for 10 matches
  • 3 ICON career players
  • 5-star coach in the Manager career
  • 5-star youth scout in the Manager career
  • Manager live challenge content

EA Sports FC 26: What has been improved?

Key improvements that EA Sports has made in FC 26 as compared to FC 25 are these:
  • Fewer bounce backs while tackling
  • Faster and more realistic gameplay
  • Fluid and dynamic dribbling
  • Controlled deflections while scoring a goal
  • Improved passing
  • Off-ball shielding
  • Smarter goalkeeper movement
  • Low-driven power shot
Many more such improvements have been made which the publisher showcased in the gameplay reveal trailer that can be watched below.

EA Sports FC 26: Gameplay trailer

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

