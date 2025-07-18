EA Sports FC 26 gameplay revealed, pre-orders live: Price, enhancements

EA Sports FC 26: Price

Standard edition (for PlayStation): Rs 4,999

Standard edition (for PC): Rs 3,999

Standard edition (for Xbox): Rs 4,999

Standard edition (for Nintendo): $59.99 (Approx Rs 5,200)

Ultimate edition (for PlayStation): Rs 7,499

Ultimate edition (for PC): Rs 5,999

Ultimate edition (for Xbox): Rs 7,499

Ultimate edition (for Nintendo): $79.99 (Approx Rs 6,900)

EA Sports FC 26: Pre-order benefits

Pre-orders for the EA Sports FC 26 are live now. Here are the benefits that consumers who pre-order the Ultimate edition by August 26 will get:

Up to seven days of early access

Season 1 of the Premium pass

1 of 5 Player Pick 93+ OVR ICON (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately) - (excludes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)

99 Shooting Player Evolution for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately) - (excludes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)

Football Ultimate Team ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 26

Up to 6000 FC points over two months (up to 4500 over 2 months for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)

Additional player evolution slot in Football Ultimate team

1 Archetype unlock consumable

2 double Archetypes XP consumables for 10 matches

3 ICON career players

5-star coach in the Manager career

5-star youth scout in the Manager career

Manager live challenge content

Consumers who pre-order the Standard edition before August 26 will receive: