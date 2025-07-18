China’s iQOO is set to expand its Z10 smartphone series in India with the launch of the iQOO Z10R on July 24. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed a few features through its Amazon microsite. The new model will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and feature a 50MP (Sony IMX882) camera sensor, capable of 4K video recording from both front and rear cameras.

The iQOO Z10R will join the existing Z10 lineup, which currently includes the iQOO Z10, Z10x, and Z10 Lite.

iQOO Z10R: What to expect

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, likely to be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The Z10R will measure 7.39mm in thickness.

In the camera department, the smartphone will offer a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation on the rear, and a 32MP front camera. Both cameras will support 4K video recording.

The Z10R is expected to be powered by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. It will run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The phone is also rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance, and it will support bypass charging and dual stereo speakers.