Home / Technology / Tech News / iQOO Z10R with MediaTek 7400, 50MP camera to launch on July 24 in India

iQOO Z10R with MediaTek 7400, 50MP camera to launch on July 24 in India

iQOO Z10R launching in India on July 24 with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, 50MP Sony sensor, 4K video support, and a 6.77-inch AMOLED display

IQOO Z10R
IQOO Z10R (Image: IQOO)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s iQOO is set to expand its Z10 smartphone series in India with the launch of the iQOO Z10R on July 24. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed a few features through its Amazon microsite. The new model will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and feature a 50MP (Sony IMX882) camera sensor, capable of 4K video recording from both front and rear cameras.
 
The iQOO Z10R will join the existing Z10 lineup, which currently includes the iQOO Z10, Z10x, and Z10 Lite. 

iQOO Z10R: What to expect

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, likely to be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The Z10R will measure 7.39mm in thickness.
 
In the camera department, the smartphone will offer a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation on the rear, and a 32MP front camera. Both cameras will support 4K video recording.
 
The Z10R is expected to be powered by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. It will run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The phone is also rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance, and it will support bypass charging and dual stereo speakers.
 
The iQOO Z10R will be available in two colours: Aquamarine and Moonstone.

iQOO Z10R: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,700mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
  • Protection: IP68 / IP69
  • Audio: Dual stereo speakers, bypass charging support

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EA Sports FC 26 gameplay revealed, pre-orders live: Price, enhancements

Nothing rolls out 'Essential Space' update for Phone 3: Check new features

Nintendo releases Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 2: What's the game about

Google releases Android 16 QPR1 beta3 for Pixels: New features, eligibility

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate now available on Apple Macs: File size, price, more

Topics :iQOOsmartphone useSmartphone sales

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story