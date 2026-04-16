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OnePlus Pad 4 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launching on April 30: Specs

OnePlus Pad 4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and feature a 13,380mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging

OnePlus Pad 4 launching in India on April 30 (Image: OnePlus India)
OnePlus Pad 4 launching in India on April 30 (Image: OnePlus India)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 2:01 PM IST
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China’s OnePlus has unveiled its Pad 4 tablet in India, reveling key specifications ahead of the launch. OnePlus Pad 4 will be powered by the current-generation flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and feature a 3.4K resolution display. OnePlus has not yet announced the pricing of the Pad 4. The company said the tablet will launch on April 30, with availability details expected to be shared at that time.

OnePlus Pad 4: Details

The OnePlus Pad 4 features a metal unibody design and will be available in two colour options: Dune Glow and Sage Mist. On the front, the device features a 13.2-inch display with a 3.4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also includes eye-care features aimed at reducing strain during prolonged use.
The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It packs a 13,380mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging. The company says the battery is designed to support extended usage across tasks such as video playback and gaming.
 
The company said that the OnePlus Pad 4 includes software features focused on multitasking and cross-device connectivity, allowing users to move between apps and screens more easily. It also integrates OnePlus AI tools designed to assist with everyday tasks.
 
In terms of accessories, the OnePlus Pad 4 will support a new stylus, called the OnePlus Stylo Pro, along with a keyboard accessory designed to improve productivity and offer a laptop-like experience.

OnePlus Pad 4: Key specifications

  • Display: 13.2-inch, 3.4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Battery: 13,380mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Design: Metal unibody
  • Colours: Dune Glow, Sage Mist
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Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiatabletLatest Technology News

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

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