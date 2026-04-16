OnePlus Pad 4 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launching on April 30: Specs

China’s OnePlus has unveiled its Pad 4 tablet in India, reveling key specifications ahead of the launch. OnePlus Pad 4 will be powered by the current-generation flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and feature a 3.4K resolution display. OnePlus has not yet announced the pricing of the Pad 4. The company said the tablet will launch on April 30, with availability details expected to be shared at that time.

OnePlus Pad 4: Details

The OnePlus Pad 4 features a metal unibody design and will be available in two colour options: Dune Glow and Sage Mist. On the front, the device features a 13.2-inch display with a 3.4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also includes eye-care features aimed at reducing strain during prolonged use.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 70 Pro to launch in India on April 22: Check specifications The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It packs a 13,380mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging. The company says the battery is designed to support extended usage across tasks such as video playback and gaming. The company said that the OnePlus Pad 4 includes software features focused on multitasking and cross-device connectivity, allowing users to move between apps and screens more easily. It also integrates OnePlus AI tools designed to assist with everyday tasks.