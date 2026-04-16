Google rolls out native Gemini AI app for Apple Mac users: Check what's new

After releasing a dedicated Google app for Windows, Google has launched a dedicated Gemini app for Apple Mac devices. As the company’s first desktop app for macOS, it expands access to the AI assistant beyond the web and mobile platforms.

The announcement was made by Google Vice President Josh Woodward, who said the app was built in under 100 days by a small team and is designed as a “100% native Swift” application. Until now, Gemini on Mac was primarily accessed through the web

Gemini for Mac: Details

The Gemini app for Mac is built using Swift, meaning it runs natively on macOS rather than through a browser. Until now, users could only access Gemini on Mac through the web or via Chrome.

One of the key additions is quick access through keyboard shortcuts. Users can open a mini chat window using Option + Space, while a full chat interface can be accessed with Option + Shift + Space. These shortcuts can be customised through the app’s settings. The app also integrates with macOS features, including configurable menu bar and Dock access. Google has also added options to control how chats open, reset mini chat sessions after a set duration and choose different voice options for responses. ALSO READ: Google launches desktop app for Windows with AI Mode, global search In terms of functionality, the Mac app supports tasks such as generating text, summarising documents, brainstorming ideas, writing code and analysing images. It also includes screen sharing support, which allows users to provide additional context while interacting with the assistant.