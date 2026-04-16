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Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola Edge 70 Pro to launch in India on April 22: Check specifications

Motorola Edge 70 Pro to launch in India on April 22: Check specifications

Motorola Edge 70 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip and will feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera sensor

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro in Pantone Tea colour

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

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Motorola has announced that it will be launching its Edge 70 Pro smartphone on April 22 in India. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform Flipkart has also gone live, revealing key specifications of the smartphone such as the processor, display, camera system and more. Motorola has also revealed that the Edge 70 Pro will be available in three Pantone-validated colours with different finishes on each variant.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: What we know

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 70 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip, supported by a vapour chamber for keeping the thermals in check. The smartphone will pack a 6500mAh battery and support 90W charging, while the charger will be included in the box. 
 
On the front, the smartphone will sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, which has also been validated by Pantone for colour accuracy. The display will boast a resolution of 1.5K, peak brightness of 5200 nits and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The display will be complemented by a stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio certification.

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  Based on the images released by Motorola, the Edge 70 Pro will get a triple camera system at the back. The main camera has been confirmed to be a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 sensor, while the ultra-wide camera will also feature a 50MP sensor. The company also said that the smartphone will be capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps from all lenses. 
The Motorola Edge 70 Pro will be offered in Pantone Lily White, Pantone Tea and Pantone Titan colours. The Pantone Tea variant will get a satin luxe finish, while the Pantone Titan and the Pantone Lily White variants will be offered with tailored fabric and marble finishes, respectively. 
As for durability, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro will carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, a MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and Gorilla Glass 7i.
  The smartphone will run on an Android 16-based user interface and will receive three years of software upgrades and five years of security updates. The company also said that users will get the option to choose their preferred AI assistant, as the Motorola Edge 70 Pro will come with Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity pre-installed, apart from Google Gemini.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 5200nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6500mAh
  • Charging: 90W
  • OS: Android 16
  • Protection: IP68 and IP69, Gorilla Glass 7i

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Topics : Motorola Motorola India Indian smartphone market

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

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