OnePlus Pad Lite Android tablet launched in India at ₹14,999 onwards: Specs

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Pad Lite tablet in India, priced from ₹14,999. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, the Android tablet features an 11-inch display and a 9340mAh battery, promising up to 80 hours of music playback or 11 hours of video streaming on a single charge. It also supports up to 54 days of standby time, according to the company.
OnePlus Pad Lite: Price and variants
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): ₹14,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE): ₹15,999
- Colours: Not specified in the launch announcement
Availability and offers
The tablet will be available from August 1 on OnePlus’s official website, OnePlus e-store, Amazon and Flipkart, and at select offline retail outlets including Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.
As part of the introductory offers, customers can avail a bank discount of up to ₹2,000. No-cost EMI options for up to six months are available with select banks.
OnePlus Pad Lite: Features
The OnePlus Pad Lite sports an 11-inch display of 10-bit colour depth, stretched in 16:10 aspect ratio and boasts a peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet measures 7.39mm in thickness and weighs 530g. The Pad Lite features a quad-speaker setup certified for Hi-Res Audio.
It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The tablet houses a 9340mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.
Running OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, the tablet includes Google Kids Space, providing access to age-appropriate content, and Open Canvas, a multitasking tool that enables side-by-side app usage with adjustable windows.
The tablet is integrated into the broader OnePlus ecosystem, offering:
- Screen Mirroring
- Clipboard Sharing
- Shared Gallery with OnePlus smartphones
- Quick Share for Android
- O+ Connect for iOS
OnePlus Pad Lite: Specifications
- Display: 11-inch LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G100
- RAM: 6GB and 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Battery: 9340mAh
- Charging: 33W wired
- Operating System: OxygenOS 15 (Android 15)