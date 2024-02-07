OnePlus rolls AI features in China with ColorOS for 12 and 11 series phones

Following Google and Samsung, OnePlus has started rolling out generative AI features on select smartphones, according to a report by 9To5Google. The Chinese smartphone brand has reportedly introduced new features such as AI Summarizer, Article Summaries, and AI GC Remover with the new ColorOS update in the company’s home country. According to the report, the update is rolling out to select OnePlus 12-series and 11-series users in China.

AI Summarizer on OnePlus is said to generate a summary of a phone call and also notes key details such as times, places and actions that were mentioned on the call.

The AI GC Remover reportedly works similar to Google’s Magic Editor on the Pixel 8 series that uses gen-AI to edit subjects within a picture.

The report states that OnePlus is adding another feature called Breeno Touch, which brings Google’s Circle to Search like ability to OnePlus devices. This feature recognises on-screen content and allows users to search the web for related results.

The company has not yet confirmed if these AI features will make way onto the global variants of the smartphones that do not run on Oppo’s ColorOS.

Earlier this week, Samsung in a press note said that the Google-powered Circle to Search exclusivity for the Galaxy and Pixel devices ends in September. This suggests that the feature, which is currently available on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphone, could likely be available across Android devices from later this year.

Google has not commented about the availability of this feature on other Android devices. However, it is expected that the feature would be available to more users by the end of this year. Google has already rolled out the Circle to Search feature for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.