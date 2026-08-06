OnePlus smartphones have gone out of stock on the company's official websites in the US, Canada and Mexico, weeks after the company announced it would exit the US and European smartphone markets. According to a report by PhoneArena, devices including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 are no longer available for purchase through OnePlus' official online stores in these regions.

The development comes after OnePlus confirmed last month that it would stop launching new products in the affected markets. While existing inventory had remained available following the announcement, the latest change suggests stocks have now been exhausted on the company's official websites.

OnePlus phones no longer available in key markets As per the PhoneArena report, the OnePlus 15 buying page now displays a "Notify Me" button instead of purchase options, with no storage or colour variants available. Similar stock shortages have been reported on the company's Canada and Mexico websites. ALSO READ: Meta debuts AI coding agent Muse Code in race with OpenAI and Anthropic The report stated that only a handful of accessories, including the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, selected phone cases and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, remained available for purchase at the time of writing. Most smartphones, tablets and wearables had gone out of stock.

What happens to existing OnePlus users? The stock situation does not affect software support for customers who already own OnePlus devices in the impacted regions. According to the report, OnePlus has said eligible devices will continue receiving promised software updates and after-sales support. However, the company plans to shut down its OnePlus Community platform on August 16. Devices compatible with Android 17 are also expected to transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS, although OnePlus has not officially published the list of supported models. The report added that European customers will be able to access after-sales service through Oppo service centres, while US users can continue using OnePlus' service channels for customer support.

Will this affect OnePlus in India? When reports first emerged in July suggesting the brand could eventually exit India as part of a wider restructuring by parent company Oppo, OnePlus denied the claims and said its local operations would continue as usual. In a statement issued at the time, the company said, "OnePlus India continues to operate its business as usual, with all local operations on track.” ALSO READ: Saudi's PIF-led consortium completes $55 bn acquisition of gaming giant EA India remains one of OnePlus' biggest markets globally, and the company continues to launch smartphones, tablets, wearables and audio products in the country. There has been no announcement regarding any change to product launches, retail operations, after-sales support or warranty services for Indian customers.

The latest development, where OnePlus phones have gone out of stock on the company's official websites in the US, Canada and Mexico, follows its confirmed withdrawal from the US and Europe. However, there is no indication that a similar inventory wind-down has begun in India. How Oppo's restructuring fits into OnePlus' future OnePlus' withdrawal from the US and Europe comes amid a broader restructuring within Oppo's smartphone business. Bloomberg had earlier reported that Oppo was consolidating its global operations, with OnePlus scaling back in Western markets while sister brand Realme would also undergo strategic changes. OnePlus later confirmed its exit from the US and Europe but denied reports that it planned to leave India.