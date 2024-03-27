OnePlus Watch 2 review: Not perfect, but battery life makes you think again

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus succeeded with many of its products at its inaugural attempt, but the same cannot be said for its smartwatch venture. Its debutant smartwatch, released in 2021, fell short on several fronts. Now, approximately three years later, the company introduces the OnePlus Watch 2. While it is positioned as a successor, it bears no resemblance to its predecessor besides the OnePlus branding.

Design

The OnePlus Watch 2 features a premium stainless-steel casing, exuding sleekness. The Radiant Steel colour variant reviewed here adds a touch of sophistication, yet its shimmering steel casing paired with dull green straps may not suit everyday wear. Fortunately, the straps are user-replaceable.

Available in a single size, the Watch 2 leans towards a bold aesthetic, translating to a substantial presence on the wrist. While some may appreciate the extended screen space, individuals with slimmer wrists might find it cumbersome.

Nevertheless, if one can overlook the one-size-fits-all design, the OnePlus Watch 2 offers a pleasant experience. The inclusion of physical buttons—a crown and a customisable shortcut button—represents a welcome enhancement. Particularly during workouts, they offer a convenient alternative to swiping. However, the rotating crown serves a purely aesthetic purpose, a design decision that might leave users desiring more functionality.

Display

As previously mentioned, the OnePlus Watch 2 embraces a bold approach evident in its display. Boasting a sizable 1.43-inch AMOLED panel, the smartwatch provides ample screen real estate for notifications, fitness data, and watch faces, facilitating quick information consumption. The AMOLED technology ensures vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast while enabling an energy-efficient always-on display mode. Encased in a protective 2.5D curved sapphire crystal glass, the display offers enhanced scratch resistance and a touch of luxury.

Software

The defining aspect of the OnePlus Watch 2 lies in its software. Featuring a dual architecture, it accommodates dual operating systems that seamlessly transition without imposing hurdles on the end user. Primarily based on Google Wear OS 4, the Watch 2 delivers a smoother user experience, improved app compatibility, and enhanced integration with Google services. However, the absence of Google Pay services upon its launch in India is regrettable. Nonetheless, the ability to personalise watch faces and access a broader array of apps represents a definite upgrade compared to its predecessor.

Dual-Architecture

The OnePlus Watch 2 employs a dual-architecture approach, with two separate chips powering distinct operating systems. This innovative setup, crucial for its impressive battery life, comprises a low-power chip for basic functions like timekeeping and notifications, alongside the main Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip for demanding tasks such as app usage or GPS tracking. While this clever approach results in remarkable battery longevity, surpassing that of most smartwatches, it is not without drawbacks. While the Watch 2 seamlessly toggles between the two operating systems in most cases, occasional lags and less-than-seamless integration of certain functionalities may occur.

Battery Life

This is where the Watch 2 truly excels, compelling a reassessment despite its shortcomings. Thanks to its dual-OS system, the Watch 2 can endure an impressive 100 hours in "Smart Mode" and an astonishing 12 days in Power Saver mode. This liberates users from the daily charging ritual, allowing them to focus on their priorities.

Health and Fitness Tracking

The Watch 2 offers a comprehensive suite of fitness tracking features, encompassing heart rate monitoring, step counting, and various workout modes. The data is presented clearly and integrates seamlessly with Google Fit. However, some advanced health features such as ECG monitoring or blood oxygen tracking are noticeably absent. Sleep tracking appears accurate, effectively capturing sleep stages and duration. Nonetheless, occasional discrepancies in heart rate readings during workouts have been observed.

Verdict

The OnePlus Watch 2 represents a significant advancement. With its premium design, industry-leading battery life, and the latest Wear OS software, it presents a compelling option. However, its bulky dimensions and lack of certain advanced health features may deter some users.

For those prioritising a stylish watch with enduring battery life and a tolerance for occasional software glitches, the Watch 2 stands out at Rs 24,999. However, individuals with smaller wrists or those seeking cutting-edge health-tracking capabilities may find better alternatives elsewhere on the market.