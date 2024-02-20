OnePlus Watch 2 silhouette shows circular dial, crown, and button: Details

OnePlus has released an image of a smartwatch, which is likely the first official picture of the Watch 2. In its community post, the Chinese electronic brand posted an image of a smartwatch with a circular metallic dial and two buttons on the right side. The image was accompanied by a caption, “It's time, to do it right!”

The company, in its post, has asked community members to try and guess the product wrong, announcing that the “Best wrong answer wins the right prize.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It's about ???????????????? — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 19, 2024

According to news reports, OnePlus is planning to launch its second-generation smartwatch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month. The upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus is expected to run on Google WearOS, offering a fresh experience since the first-generation model was based on OnePlus’ proprietary operating system.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. Although the smartwatch will likely retain the circular dial and the metal frame from the previous generation, it would likely sport a larger 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

The first-generation OnePlus Watch was launched in 2021 at Rs 14,999. It featured a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display and was IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. The OnePlus Watch had a 402mAh battery. It supported over 110 workout modes, and featured blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress detection, rapid heart rate alert, and more.

OnePlus Watch 2: Expected specification