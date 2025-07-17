OpenAI adds record mode on ChatGPT for Mac: What is it, how it works, more

OpenAI has rolled out a “Record Mode” feature to ChatGPT Plus subscribers on macOS app. First introduced in June for Team, Enterprise, and Edu users, the tool is now available to individual Plus users globally. Record Mode enables transcription of system audio, such as meetings and voice notes, and automatically generates summaries, follow-ups, and key action items.

Announcing the release via X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI said, “Plus users, the mic is yours. Record mode is now available to ChatGPT Plus users globally in the macOS desktop app.”

What is Record Mode in ChatGPT?

Record Mode introduces a small ‘rec’ button within the ChatGPT macOS app. When activated, it listens to the system’s audio locally, including meetings and voice memos, without needing to join the call or online meeting as a participant. The feature then uploads the audio to OpenAI’s servers, where the content is transcribed and structured using artificial intelligence.

ChatGPT organises these transcripts into canvases stored in the chat history. Users can convert them into outputs like project plans, emails, or even code. ChatGPT can also reference past canvases and transcripts to offer more contextually aware responses. The feature is designed to turn passive audio input into actionable summaries instantly. It allows seamless note-taking while respecting user discretion, since the model processes audio locally before upload. However, OpenAI has stressed the importance of compliance with local laws. A ChatGPT support page states: "Please make sure you check local laws and always get the right consents before recording others. You're responsible for making sure that your use of record mode follows applicable laws, which may vary depending on where you and the people you're recording are located."