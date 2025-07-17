Realme 15 series launch on July 24, Buds T200 to tag along: What to expect

Realme is set to launch its 15 series smartphones in India on July 24. Confirming the development, the company said the line-up will include two models – Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro – as it looks to simplify its product portfolio. Notably, there will be no Pro+ variant in the 15 series. Alongside the smartphones, Realme will also launch the Buds T200, its latest TWS earbuds with support for Hi-Res Audio and active noise cancellation (ANC).

Ahead of the launch, key specifications of the Realme 15 Pro have been confirmed through e-commerce platform Flipkart, while the details of the standard Realme 15 remain under wraps.

The Realme 15 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone will feature a 4D curved display with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout and support for 144Hz refresh rate. The display is said to offer up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, and a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone will also offer support for 120fps gaming and include Realme's GT Boost 3.0 and Gaming Coach 2.0 features to enhance gameplay. In terms of imaging, the Realme 15 Pro will sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), part of a triple rear camera setup. On the front, the phone will house a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calls. All lenses are expected to support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second.

The Realme 15 Pro will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The company claims it can deliver up to 113 hours of Spotify streaming or 22 hours of YouTube video playback on a single charge, with up to two days of usage in regular conditions. The phone measures 7.69mm in thickness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is also IP69-rated for dust and water resistance. On the software front, the Realme 15 Pro will ship with AI-powered photo editing tools, including AI Edit Genie, AI MagicGlow 2.0, and AI Party for auto and custom edits.

The smartphone will be available in four colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green. Realme 15 Pro: Specifications Display: 4D curved panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness, 2,500Hz touch sampling rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX896 with OIS, ultrawide lens

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh, 80W fast charging

Water and dust resistance: IP69

Software features: AI Edit Genie, AI MagicGlow 2.0, AI Party

Colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Silk Purple, Velvet Green

Realme Buds T200: Details Meanwhile, the Realme Buds T200 will launch as the brand’s latest offering in the TWS segment. The earbuds will be powered by 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and support a frequency range of 20Hz–40KHz. They will offer LDAC codec support and Hi-Res Audio certification. The Buds T200 will feature up to 32dB active noise cancellation, dual-mic noise cancellation, and a 45ms ultra-low latency Game Mode. According to Realme, the earbuds will offer up to 50 hours of total playback in normal mode, and up to 35 hours with ANC enabled. A quick 10-minute charge is claimed to offer up to five hours of playback. The Buds T200 will also support Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing, smart touch controls, and personalised pop-up pairing for Realme smartphones. The earbuds will be IP55-rated for water and dust resistance.