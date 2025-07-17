Denmark aims to build world's most powerful quantum computer, Magne

The Novo Nordisk Foundation and Denmark's state-owned credit fund said on Thursday they will invest in what they say will be the world's most powerful quantum computer, aiming to revolutionize areas such as drug discovery and materials science.
Quantum computing holds the promise of carrying out calculations that would take today's systems millions of years and could unlock discoveries in medicine, chemistry and many other fields where near-infinite seas of possible combinations of molecules confound classical computers.
The Novo Nordisk Foundation, the non-profit which controls pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, and Denmark's Export and Investment Fund (EIFO), said in a statement they would invest 80 million euros ($92.93 million) in the initiative called QuNorth.
Microsoft, which has its largest quantum lab in Denmark, will provide software and Atom Computing will build the quantum computer.
Last November, Microsoft and Atom created 24 logical qubits, the highest number ever created.
"When we get to about 50 logical qubits, that's when we start hitting true quantum advantage," Zander said.
"I get to the point where I can run something on a quantum computer that I could not run on a classic computer." "When the machine gets up to 100 (logical qubits), we can start doing science problems, get up to a couple 100s, we can start doing some chemistry and starting to answer things, and then when all the way up to 1,000, now you are solving everything," Zander said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.