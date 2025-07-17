Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Design to display and cameras; what to expect

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has reportedly surfaced online, revealing potential design changes to both the front and rear. Expected to launch later this year, the tablet is likely to retain its signature 14.6-inch AMOLED display, while introducing a smaller notch and removing the rear S Pen storage slot. Alongside, the Galaxy S25 FE has also appeared on the web with thinner bezels and other design refinements.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: What’s changing

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is said to maintain a similar overall form factor as the earlier Ultra models, including the Tab S9 Ultra and Tab S10 Ultra , but with some notable tweaks:

Display and notch: While the 14.6-inch AMOLED panel is likely unchanged, the notch has been redesigned. It now features a smaller, rounded U-shaped notch, as opposed to the wider cutout seen in previous models. This could indicate the removal of one of the dual front cameras, possibly the ultrawide sensor, retaining only a single selfie camera. Bezels: The bezels remain thin, although the new notch design reportedly lends a less premium aesthetic compared to previous generations. While the older Tab S9 and S10 Ultra models had a notch design akin to Apple’s MacBooks, the new one appears more aligned with Samsung’s budget Galaxy A-series.

Back panel and stylus: One of the key changes is the absence of the dedicated S Pen magnetic storage slot beneath the rear camera module. This suggests that Samsung may relocate the S Pen’s charging point to the side of the tablet, in a move similar to Apple’s iPad Pro. The updated stylus is expected to be non-Bluetooth and charge-free, unlike previous models. ALSO READ: Samsung urges Galaxy smartphone users to activate these anti-theft features Galaxy S25 FE: Slimmer bezels, larger battery In addition to the tablet, renders of the Galaxy S25 FE have also emerged. The phone appears largely unchanged from its predecessor, but does come with a few enhancements: