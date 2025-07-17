Home / Technology / Tech News / Airtel offers Perplexity Pro AI annual subscription for free: How to get it

Airtel offers Perplexity Pro AI annual subscription for free: How to get it

Airtel teams up with Perplexity to offer its 360 million users free access to Perplexity Pro for 12 months, a plan worth Rs 17,000 annually. Here's how you can claim it

Airtel X Perplexity
Airtel X Perplexity
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Telecom operator Airtel has partnered with US-based AI startup Perplexity to offer Perplexity Pro annual subscription at no cost to all of its consumers. Perplexity has a free-to-use plan for general users, which offers search functions. However, the Pro version gets enhanced capabilities that are suitable for professionals and heavy users, as per the company. The Perplexity Pro subscription costs around Rs 17,000 for a year, but with this partnership, it will be free for all Airtel users across India for up to a year. 
 
For the uninitiated, Perplexity is essentially what OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini are. In simpler terms, it is an AI assistant that assists you with your work.
 
Bharti Airtel said it has a combined consumer base of 360 million (Mobile, Wi- Fi and DTH). With this partnership in place, all of them will be entitled to the aforementioned benefits of Perplexity Pro for free. All Airtel users can avail this offer by following the steps below.

How Airtel users can get a free Perplexity Pro subscription

  • Log in to the Airtel Thanks app
  • Scroll down to find the “Subscriptions” section and click on the “Claim Now” button appearing against Perplexity Pro
  • You will be directed to a new page. Click on “Claim Now” under Perplexity Pro
  • Click on Proceed, fill in an email ID
  • Upon filling in the email ID, you will be prompted to enter the OTP received on that ID
  • Once the OTP is filled, the services will be activated and you will be able to use it on the web, as well as on Perplexity’s app

Perplexity free plan vs Perplexity Pro

Perplexity’s free plan comes with these capabilities:
  • Search history access
  • Unlimited basic searches
  • 3 Pro searches per day
  • 3 Research uses per day (advanced planning, reasoning)
  • Perplexity picks the best model to use for your query
  • Basic file uploads (limited)
  • 3 file attachments per day
  • No access to advanced AI models, image generation, or premium support. 
  • 5 File uploads per Space 
Here’s what Perplexity Pro (Individual) offers:
  • Unlimited Pro Searches
  • Access to advanced AI models
  • Image generation
  • Unlimited file and attachment uploads and analysis
  • $5 monthly Sonar credits for building with API
  • Exclusive support channels (Discord, Intercom; 1–2 business day response)
  • Up to 100 file uploads per space

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Design to display and cameras; what to expect

Pixel: Google offers same-day repair, free pick-up and drop option in India

Made by Google on August 20: What to expect from Pixel 10 series, Watch 4

Garena Free Fire Max: July 17 redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

Premium

AI Appreciation Day: 58% students globally use AI for studies, shows survey

Topics :AirtelBharti AirtelAI Models

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story