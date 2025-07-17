Airtel offers Perplexity Pro AI annual subscription for free: How to get it

Telecom operator Airtel has partnered with US-based AI startup Perplexity to offer Perplexity Pro annual subscription at no cost to all of its consumers. Perplexity has a free-to-use plan for general users, which offers search functions. However, the Pro version gets enhanced capabilities that are suitable for professionals and heavy users, as per the company. The Perplexity Pro subscription costs around Rs 17,000 for a year, but with this partnership, it will be free for all Airtel users across India for up to a year.

For the uninitiated, Perplexity is essentially what OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini are. In simpler terms, it is an AI assistant that assists you with your work.

Bharti Airtel said it has a combined consumer base of 360 million (Mobile, Wi- Fi and DTH). With this partnership in place, all of them will be entitled to the aforementioned benefits of Perplexity Pro for free. All Airtel users can avail this offer by following the steps below. ALSO READ: Made by Google on August 20: What to expect from Pixel 10 series, Watch 4 How Airtel users can get a free Perplexity Pro subscription Log in to the Airtel Thanks app

Scroll down to find the “Subscriptions” section and click on the “Claim Now” button appearing against Perplexity Pro

You will be directed to a new page. Click on “Claim Now” under Perplexity Pro

Click on Proceed, fill in an email ID

Upon filling in the email ID, you will be prompted to enter the OTP received on that ID

Once the OTP is filled, the services will be activated and you will be able to use it on the web, as well as on Perplexity’s app ALSO READ: Pixel: Google offers same-day repair, free pick-up and drop option in India