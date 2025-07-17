Airtel offers Perplexity Pro AI annual subscription for free: How to get it

How Airtel users can get a free Perplexity Pro subscription
- Log in to the Airtel Thanks app
- Scroll down to find the “Subscriptions” section and click on the “Claim Now” button appearing against Perplexity Pro
- You will be directed to a new page. Click on “Claim Now” under Perplexity Pro
- Click on Proceed, fill in an email ID
- Upon filling in the email ID, you will be prompted to enter the OTP received on that ID
- Once the OTP is filled, the services will be activated and you will be able to use it on the web, as well as on Perplexity’s app
Perplexity free plan vs Perplexity Pro
- Search history access
- Unlimited basic searches
- 3 Pro searches per day
- 3 Research uses per day (advanced planning, reasoning)
- Perplexity picks the best model to use for your query
- Basic file uploads (limited)
- 3 file attachments per day
- No access to advanced AI models, image generation, or premium support.
- 5 File uploads per Space
- Unlimited Pro Searches
- Access to advanced AI models
- Image generation
- Unlimited file and attachment uploads and analysis
- $5 monthly Sonar credits for building with API
- Exclusive support channels (Discord, Intercom; 1–2 business day response)
- Up to 100 file uploads per space
