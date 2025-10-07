Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT gets mini apps, fictional characters coming to Sora

OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT gets mini apps, fictional characters coming to Sora

OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT now hosts mini apps, Sora plans fictional character cameos, and AMD joins OpenAI as a core compute partner

OpenAI
Image: Bloomberg
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OpenAI on October 6 held its DevDay event where it unveiled a range of innovations that are aimed to transcend ChatGPT from an AI chatbot to a kind of an operating system. The head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley, said that soon OpenAI might become something that feels like an operating system. Among the notable announcements are the integration of third-party apps in ChatGPT, and provision to let users collaborate with fictional characters in videos generated through its video and audio generation app Sora. 
 
Additionally, OpenAI also announced a strategic partnership with AMD, a company that designs and develops computing hardware, including central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), and SoCs (System-on-Chips).

OpenAI DevDay: Highlights

Mini apps inside ChatGPT

Users can now chat with applications like Spotify, Canva, Figma, Coursera, Zillow, and Expedia inside ChatGPT itself. They simply have to type the name of the application they want to interact with in the chat normally in the prompt and that particular app will be answering their prompt then.
 
For example, one can ask Spotify to find the most streamed songs in India this month, and Spotify will come up with a list of songs that would have been streamed the most on the platform. When Business Standard verified this independently, mini apps like Canva and Spotify were working inside ChatGPT itself. 
 
Apart from the aforementioned, there are several other apps coming to ChatGPT that OpenAI has confirmed, including Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, OpenTable, Target, Peloton, Tripadvisor, and AllTrails.
 
Furthermore, according to The Verge, OpenAI has said that it will soon also support mature (18+) apps once it implements the “appropriate age verification and controls.” For developers, they can access the SDK for making apps in preview which will then be submitted to OpenAI for integration into ChatGPT.
 
This in a way is akin to what other platforms like platforms like Telegram and Discord have done already, that is embed mini apps inside the platform. These efforts are usually seen as a platform trying to turn into an all-in-one super app like China’s WeChat.  

Fictional characters coming to Sora

Sora may soon allow official collaborations featuring fictional characters. OpenAI plans to introduce a regulated system for these appearances, aiming to curb the wave of unauthorised and inappropriate creations such as depictions of cartoon characters in illegal or offensive scenarios that have circulated since the platform’s launch.
 
Bill Peebles, who heads the Sora team at OpenAI, confirmed on X that cameo-style appearances by fictional characters are “on the roadmap,” hinting that more information about this upcoming feature could be revealed “soon.”

Strategic partnership with AMD

AMD has become a “core strategic compute partner” to OpenAI and promised to supply six gigawatts of processing power for AI data centres, posing a significant challenge to Nvidia’s dominance in the AI hardware market. AMD has issued a statement, confirming that the deal begins with a one-gigawatt rollout of AMD’s Instinct MI450 GPUs in the second half of 2026 and is expected to generate tens of billions in revenue for AMD, though exact figures remain undisclosed. 
 
The agreement comes shortly after OpenAI revealed a separate “strategic partnership” with Nvidia to develop at least 10 gigawatts of AI data centres powered by Nvidia GPUs – a deal still pending finalisation.
 
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the partnership as a crucial step toward expanding AI computing capacity, emphasising that AMD’s high-performance chips will help accelerate the development and accessibility of advanced AI technologies.
 
This is a key development for OpenAI as the company, along with former Apple design chief Jony Ive have met with a series of technical issues in the development of their screen-less AI device. One of the biggest issues that they are facing right now, as per a Financial Times report, is the lack of computing power required to make the device suitable for mass consumption. With these partnerships in place, that problem might be dealt with soon.

OpenAI AgentKit

OpenAI has launched AgentKit, a set of tools designed to help developers create and manage AI agents more easily. At the heart of AgentKit is a visual Agent Building platform, which lets developers design, test, and deploy AI agents without heavy coding. The suite also includes a customisable chat interface that can be embedded into websites, as well as tools to track and evaluate how well an AI agent is performing.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp rolls out on-device 'Message Translations' feature on iOS: Report

US tech firms hold back data centre leasing in India amid trade tensions

Tech Wrap Oct 6: Asus ROG Xbox Ally, OxygenOS 16 launch, Instagram Map

Instagram's Map feature debuts in India: What is it, how it works, and more

Samsung schedules Galaxy M17 5G India launch for October 10: What to expect

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOpenAIChatGPT

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story