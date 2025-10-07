OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT gets mini apps, fictional characters coming to Sora

OpenAI on October 6 held its DevDay event where it unveiled a range of innovations that are aimed to transcend ChatGPT from an AI chatbot to a kind of an operating system. The head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley, said that soon OpenAI might become something that feels like an operating system. Among the notable announcements are the integration of third-party apps in ChatGPT, and provision to let users collaborate with fictional characters in videos generated through its video and audio generation app Sora.

Additionally, OpenAI also announced a strategic partnership with AMD, a company that designs and develops computing hardware, including central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), and SoCs (System-on-Chips).

OpenAI DevDay: Highlights Mini apps inside ChatGPT Users can now chat with applications like Spotify, Canva, Figma, Coursera, Zillow, and Expedia inside ChatGPT itself. They simply have to type the name of the application they want to interact with in the chat normally in the prompt and that particular app will be answering their prompt then. For example, one can ask Spotify to find the most streamed songs in India this month, and Spotify will come up with a list of songs that would have been streamed the most on the platform. When Business Standard verified this independently, mini apps like Canva and Spotify were working inside ChatGPT itself.

Apart from the aforementioned, there are several other apps coming to ChatGPT that OpenAI has confirmed, including Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, OpenTable, Target, Peloton, Tripadvisor, and AllTrails. Furthermore, according to The Verge, OpenAI has said that it will soon also support mature (18+) apps once it implements the “appropriate age verification and controls.” For developers, they can access the SDK for making apps in preview which will then be submitted to OpenAI for integration into ChatGPT. This in a way is akin to what other platforms like platforms like Telegram and Discord have done already, that is embed mini apps inside the platform. These efforts are usually seen as a platform trying to turn into an all-in-one super app like China’s WeChat.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone Air review: Slimmest iPhone is more than just a design flair Fictional characters coming to Sora Sora may soon allow official collaborations featuring fictional characters. OpenAI plans to introduce a regulated system for these appearances, aiming to curb the wave of unauthorised and inappropriate creations such as depictions of cartoon characters in illegal or offensive scenarios that have circulated since the platform’s launch. Bill Peebles, who heads the Sora team at OpenAI, confirmed on X that cameo-style appearances by fictional characters are “on the roadmap,” hinting that more information about this upcoming feature could be revealed “soon.”

Strategic partnership with AMD AMD has become a “ core strategic compute partner” to OpenAI and promised to supply six gigawatts of processing power for AI data centres, posing a significant challenge to Nvidia’s dominance in the AI hardware market. AMD has issued a statement, confirming that the deal begins with a one-gigawatt rollout of AMD’s Instinct MI450 GPUs in the second half of 2026 and is expected to generate tens of billions in revenue for AMD, though exact figures remain undisclosed. The agreement comes shortly after OpenAI revealed a separate “strategic partnership” with Nvidia to develop at least 10 gigawatts of AI data centres powered by Nvidia GPUs – a deal still pending finalisation.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the partnership as a crucial step toward expanding AI computing capacity, emphasising that AMD’s high-performance chips will help accelerate the development and accessibility of advanced AI technologies. This is a key development for OpenAI as the company, along with former Apple design chief Jony Ive have met with a series of technical issues in the development of their screen-less AI device. One of the biggest issues that they are facing right now, as per a Financial Times report, is the lack of computing power required to make the device suitable for mass consumption. With these partnerships in place, that problem might be dealt with soon.